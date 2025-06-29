Live Tv
Home > India > Watch: Tejashwi Yadav Escapes Unhurt After Drone Crashes Into Podium During Patna Rally

Watch: Tejashwi Yadav Escapes Unhurt After Drone Crashes Into Podium During Patna Rally

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav narrowly escaped injury after a drone crashed into his podium during a rally in Patna. He continued his speech undeterred, later vowing reforms at another event. The incident raised concerns over drone safety and the need for stricter enforcement.

RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav during Political rally, Patna, Bihar
RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav during Political rally, Patna, Bihar

Published By: Shreyansh Dadsena
Last Updated: June 29, 2025 19:20:39 IST

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday escaped a narrow injury as the drone crashed into the podium in Patna, from where he was speaking to a gathering

He was speaking at the ‘Waqf Bachao, Samvidhan Bachao Sammelan’ at Gandhi Maidan in Patna. But he went on speaking despite the mishap and thanked the public for coming in large numbers to hear him.



Tejashwi during Vaishya Representative Conference

Earlier during the day, Tejashwi Yadav also addressed the Vaishya Representative Conference where he vowed that if his government is formed, it would provide Bihar a government where there is education, healthcare, income, irrigation, hearing, and action.

“We want to provide Bihar with a government where there is education, healthcare, income, irrigation, listening, and action. There is neither listening nor action today. You can go anywhere and notice that there is huge corruption. Nitish Kumar speaks of Jungle Raj, but releases parole to such criminals who have AK-47 at their residence. There is neither justice nor development in Bihar today. We have always been with the public of the state.”, Yadav told ANI. 

Security Concerns Around Drone Usage

As drones are now a common feature of event coverage and surveillance, experts are not only emphasizing the need for guidelines but strict enforcement. 
This occurrence is a reminder of the unforeseen dangers that exist with cutting-edge technology in the public arena and the necessity for preparedness. 
 
