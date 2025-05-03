Watch The Shocking Moment The Stampede Erupted At Goa’s Temple Festival

A tragic stampede during the Lairai Zatra festival at Goa’s Sree Lairai Devi temple killed six and injured 60. PM Modi and CM Sawant pledged medical aid and investigation.

In a devastating incident early Saturday morning, a stampede at the Sree Lairai Devi temple in Goa’s Shirgao village claimed the lives of six people and left over 60 injured during the annual Lairai Zatra festival that drew thousands of devotees.

According to officials, the stampede occurred around 3 AM on a sloped area near the temple, as a dense crowd surged forward. The exact cause is still under investigation. A video released by news agency PTI captured the terrifying moment when panic broke out, sending people scrambling.

Victims Identified, Critical Injuries Reported

Health Minister Vishwajit Rane confirmed that four victims two men and two women were brought dead to local hospitals. The deceased have been identified as:

Surya Mayekar (Sakhali, Bicholim)

Pratibha Kalangutkar (Kumbharjua)

Yeshwant Kerkar (Thivim)

Sagar Nandarge (Mathwada, Piligao)

Aditya and Tanuja Kauthankar (Auchit Wada, Thivim)

Among the injured, eight people remain critical, with two on ventilator support at Goa Medical College (GMC) in Bambolim. Others are receiving care at Asilo Hospital and North Goa District Hospital in Mapusa.

CM Sawant and PM Modi Respond with Relief Measures

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant visited the hospitals and assured that medical teams are fully deployed. “All necessary treatment is being provided on a priority basis,” he said.

Health Minister Rane added, “We sent five ambulances via 108 services. Three more were placed at Asilo. Nodal officers have been assigned at both GMC and Asilo to monitor treatment closely.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to CM Sawant, expressing deep condolences and offering full central support. “The Prime Minister urged that the injured must receive the best possible care,” the Chief Minister shared.

Investigation Underway

Authorities have not yet confirmed the precise trigger for the deadly stampede. However, officials suspect the sloping terrain near the temple could have contributed to the crowd crush. An official probe has been initiated.

The Lairai Zatra festival is one of Goa’s most revered religious events, drawing tens of thousands of devotees each year to the Sree Lairai Devi temple.

As the state mourns the loss of life, rescue teams, healthcare providers, and law enforcement remain on high alert, ensuring the injured are cared for and the cause is thoroughly investigated.

