Watch The Sun Illuminate Ram Lalla’s Forehead During Surya Tilak Ceremony In Ayodhya On Ram Navami 2025

On the auspicious day of Ram Navami, the holy city of Ayodhya experienced a truly divine moment that left thousands of devotees in awe. As the midday sun rose to its peak, a ray of sunlight made its way into the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, landing exactly on the forehead of Ram Lalla’s idol — a sacred phenomenon known as the ‘Surya Tilak’.

A Celestial Moment of Faith and Precision

At 12:00 noon sharp, just as the clock struck midday, a beam of light pierced through a special architectural setup, illuminating the forehead of Lord Ram’s idol, giving the appearance of a natural tilak made by the sun itself.

This divine moment was not only a spiritual experience for devotees but also a technical marvel, designed with precision to happen only once a year — on Ram Navami, the birthday of Lord Ram.

This divine moment was not only a spiritual experience for devotees but also a technical marvel, designed with precision to happen only once a year — on Ram Navami, the birthday of Lord Ram.

Surya Tilak Captured in Stunning Visuals

News agency ANI shared a video clip of the moment, which has since gone viral across social media platforms. In the footage, the temple glows with a soft golden hue as the focused beam of sunlight lands gently on Ram Lalla’s forehead, creating a surreal and emotional atmosphere in the temple.

“Surya Tilak illuminated Ram Lalla’s forehead at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya.”

The natural alignment, made possible through advanced optics and traditional architecture, left worshippers teary-eyed and in awe, with chants of “Jai Shri Ram” echoing through the temple corridors.

What Is the Surya Tilak?

The Surya Tilak is not just a play of light; it holds deep symbolic and spiritual meaning. It represents divine blessings from the Sun God to Lord Ram — an avatar of Vishnu. This unique optical phenomenon has been scientifically planned, where the structure of the temple, along with mirrors and lenses, was designed to direct the sunlight to the exact spot on Ram Lalla’s forehead — and only on this particular day and time each year.

The phenomenon reflects the merging of science, spirituality, and heritage, bringing to life what devotees have imagined for generations.

Devotees Left Spellbound

The temple, filled with lakhs of devotees from across the country, erupted in devotion as the Surya Tilak took place right on cue. Many described it as a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

“It felt as if the heavens themselves had come down to bless Lord Ram,” said one pilgrim who had waited hours in line to witness the moment. Others bowed their heads in silent prayer, overcome with emotion.

The Ram Navami celebrations in Ayodhya this year were already expected to be grand, but this spectacular alignment added an unforgettable layer of devotion and wonder to the festivities.

