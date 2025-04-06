Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, April 6, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Watch The Sun Illuminate Ram Lalla’s Forehead During Surya Tilak Ceremony In Ayodhya On Ram Navami 2025

Watch The Sun Illuminate Ram Lalla’s Forehead During Surya Tilak Ceremony In Ayodhya On Ram Navami 2025

On the auspicious day of Ram Navami, the holy city of Ayodhya experienced a truly divine moment that left thousands of devotees in awe. As the midday sun rose to its peak, a ray of sunlight made its way into the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, landing exactly on the forehead of Ram Lalla’s idol — a sacred phenomenon known as the ‘Surya Tilak’.

Watch The Sun Illuminate Ram Lalla’s Forehead During Surya Tilak Ceremony In Ayodhya On Ram Navami 2025

On the auspicious day of Ram Navami, the holy city of Ayodhya experienced a truly divine moment that left thousands of devotees in awe.


On the auspicious day of Ram Navami, the holy city of Ayodhya experienced a truly divine moment that left thousands of devotees in awe. As the midday sun rose to its peak, a ray of sunlight made its way into the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, landing exactly on the forehead of Ram Lalla’s idol — a sacred phenomenon known as the ‘Surya Tilak’.

A Celestial Moment of Faith and Precision

At 12:00 noon sharp, just as the clock struck midday, a beam of light pierced through a special architectural setup, illuminating the forehead of Lord Ram’s idol, giving the appearance of a natural tilak made by the sun itself.

This divine moment was not only a spiritual experience for devotees but also a technical marvel, designed with precision to happen only once a year — on Ram Navami, the birthday of Lord Ram.

Surya Tilak Captured in Stunning Visuals

News agency ANI shared a video clip of the moment, which has since gone viral across social media platforms. In the footage, the temple glows with a soft golden hue as the focused beam of sunlight lands gently on Ram Lalla’s forehead, creating a surreal and emotional atmosphere in the temple.

“Surya Tilak illuminated Ram Lalla’s forehead at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya.”

The natural alignment, made possible through advanced optics and traditional architecture, left worshippers teary-eyed and in awe, with chants of “Jai Shri Ram” echoing through the temple corridors.

What Is the Surya Tilak?

The Surya Tilak is not just a play of light; it holds deep symbolic and spiritual meaning. It represents divine blessings from the Sun God to Lord Ram — an avatar of Vishnu. This unique optical phenomenon has been scientifically planned, where the structure of the temple, along with mirrors and lenses, was designed to direct the sunlight to the exact spot on Ram Lalla’s forehead — and only on this particular day and time each year.

The phenomenon reflects the merging of science, spirituality, and heritage, bringing to life what devotees have imagined for generations.

Devotees Left Spellbound

The temple, filled with lakhs of devotees from across the country, erupted in devotion as the Surya Tilak took place right on cue. Many described it as a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

“It felt as if the heavens themselves had come down to bless Lord Ram,” said one pilgrim who had waited hours in line to witness the moment. Others bowed their heads in silent prayer, overcome with emotion.

The Ram Navami celebrations in Ayodhya this year were already expected to be grand, but this spectacular alignment added an unforgettable layer of devotion and wonder to the festivities.

ALSO READ: Indian-Origin Catholic Priest Fatally Shot Outside Kansas Church, Oklahoma Man Charged With Murder

Filed under

Ayodhya ram lalla Ram Mandir ram navami Ram Navami 2025 Surya Tilak

'We Should Proceed With a

‘We Should Proceed With a Humane Approach’: Sri Lanka Releases 14 Indian Fishermen After PM...
newsx

PM Modi, Sri Lankan President Dissanayake Jointly Inaugurate Maho-Omanthai Railway Track Upgradation Project
newsx

PM Modi Gets Divine Darshan Of Ram Setu On Journey From Sri Lanka To Tamil...
Ram Navami 2025: Magnific

Ram Navami 2025: Magnificent Surya Tilak of Shri Ram at Ayodhya Temple Will Leave You...
On the auspicious day of

Watch The Sun Illuminate Ram Lalla’s Forehead During Surya Tilak Ceremony In Ayodhya On Ram...
newsx

Jacqueline Fernandez’s Mother Kim Fernandez Passes Away, After Brief Hospital Stay
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

‘We Should Proceed With a Humane Approach’: Sri Lanka Releases 14 Indian Fishermen After PM Modi Appeal

‘We Should Proceed With a Humane Approach’: Sri Lanka Releases 14 Indian Fishermen After PM...

PM Modi, Sri Lankan President Dissanayake Jointly Inaugurate Maho-Omanthai Railway Track Upgradation Project

PM Modi, Sri Lankan President Dissanayake Jointly Inaugurate Maho-Omanthai Railway Track Upgradation Project

PM Modi Gets Divine Darshan Of Ram Setu On Journey From Sri Lanka To Tamil Nadu

PM Modi Gets Divine Darshan Of Ram Setu On Journey From Sri Lanka To Tamil...

Ram Navami 2025: Magnificent Surya Tilak of Shri Ram at Ayodhya Temple Will Leave You Awestruck

Ram Navami 2025: Magnificent Surya Tilak of Shri Ram at Ayodhya Temple Will Leave You...

Jacqueline Fernandez’s Mother Kim Fernandez Passes Away, After Brief Hospital Stay

Jacqueline Fernandez’s Mother Kim Fernandez Passes Away, After Brief Hospital Stay

Entertainment

Jacqueline Fernandez’s Mother Kim Fernandez Passes Away, After Brief Hospital Stay

Jacqueline Fernandez’s Mother Kim Fernandez Passes Away, After Brief Hospital Stay

Peddi Release Date Promo Featuring Ram Charan Teja Out: Pushpa 2 Makers Ready With Another Bang!

Peddi Release Date Promo Featuring Ram Charan Teja Out: Pushpa 2 Makers Ready With Another

Box Office Tsunami: Mohanlal’s L2 Empuraan Breaks KGF Chapter 1’s Record In Just 9 Days

Box Office Tsunami: Mohanlal’s L2 Empuraan Breaks KGF Chapter 1’s Record In Just 9 Days

Mugdha Chaphekar And Ravish Desai Announce Divorce After 9 Years Of Marriage

Mugdha Chaphekar And Ravish Desai Announce Divorce After 9 Years Of Marriage

‘Good Bad Ugly’ Trailer: Ajith Kumar Steals Fans’ Hearts With His Signature Style

‘Good Bad Ugly’ Trailer: Ajith Kumar Steals Fans’ Hearts With His Signature Style

Lifestyle

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Tired Of Your Corporate Job And Want To Switch To Digital Nomadism? Here’s A Guide To Help You Understand Better

Tired Of Your Corporate Job And Want To Switch To Digital Nomadism? Here’s A Guide

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank Ideas

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank

Are April Fools’ Day Babies Actually Fools? Debunking Popular Myths

Are April Fools’ Day Babies Actually Fools? Debunking Popular Myths

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting