Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, November 19, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

WATCH: Three Mysuru Women Who Couldn’t Swim Die In Mangaluru Pool While Trying To Save Each Other

Three Mysuru women, who couldn't swim, tragically drowned in a Mangaluru resort pool while trying to save each other. A video of the incident has gone viral, sparking outrage.

WATCH: Three Mysuru Women Who Couldn’t Swim Die In Mangaluru Pool While Trying To Save Each Other

Three women from Mysuru died in a swimming pool at a resort here in Ullal beach on Sunday. The victims have been identified as Nishita M.D. (21), Parvati S. (20), and Keerthana N. (21), police said, all final-year engineering students.

The women were on a pleasure visit to the ‘Vazco’ beach resort, to which they checked in on November 16. According to preliminary police investigations, Nishita went inside the swimming pool as she could not swim. Subsequently, seeing her all alone and struggling in the water, Parvati attempted to rescue her, got herself into trouble, and Keerthana jumped in to save her friends, but the three drowned.

“There was no lifeguard on duty, and none of the victims knew how to swim,” police said.

CCTV footage from the resort reveals the women thrashing about in the pool and crying for help. The visuals reportedly show no bystanders or staff near the pool during the incident.

Safety Lapses Highlighted

Mangaluru Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal, who visited the site confirmed that the deaths were accidental drowning. Talking to reporters he said there were grave lapses in safety measures in the resort.

Watch the video here:

“The resorts having swimming pools have to have in place a safety equipment, life savers, and board showing depth of the pool. These were absent on this spot, Agrawal said.

Seven reportedly were on duty at the time, preliminary findings showed. However, the commissioner said he saw lapses in their response in the CCTV footage. “It needs to be determined whether staff were absent or failed to act,” he added.

Action Against The Resort

Authorities have sealed the resort, citing negligence. Officials confirmed that measures were being initiated to temporarily withdraw the trade license and other permits related to tourism. Investigations are being carried out by Ullal police to clarify the circumstances and ascribe responsibilities.

MUST READ | ‘Kailash Gahlot Can Go Wherever He Wants’, Says Arvind Kejriwal As Ex-Delhi Minister Joins BJP

Filed under

Latest national news mysuru national news viral video
Advertisement

Also Read

Why Is The World Celebrating Men? Happy International Men’s Day

Why Is The World Celebrating Men? Happy International Men’s Day

Supreme Court Orders Bail For Malayalam Actor Siddique In Rape Case

Supreme Court Orders Bail For Malayalam Actor Siddique In Rape Case

Indo-Canadian Niki Sharma Appointed Deputy Premier Of British Columbia

Indo-Canadian Niki Sharma Appointed Deputy Premier Of British Columbia

Who Is Mojtaba Khamenei Set To Be Iran’s Next Supreme Leader After Ayatollah Khamenei?

Who Is Mojtaba Khamenei Set To Be Iran’s Next Supreme Leader After Ayatollah Khamenei?

BJP Launches Attack At AAP With ‘AAP-AT-KAAL’ Questions ‘Is This What You Wanted Delhi?’

BJP Launches Attack At AAP With ‘AAP-AT-KAAL’ Questions ‘Is This What You Wanted Delhi?’

Entertainment

Viral Video: Pakistani Girl Falls In Love With Indian Boy, In Tears Asks ‘What Should ….’

Viral Video: Pakistani Girl Falls In Love With Indian Boy, In Tears Asks ‘What Should

Diddy’s Former Bodyguard Claims Rapper Performed Bird Sacrifice Ahead Of Shyne Shooting Verdict

Diddy’s Former Bodyguard Claims Rapper Performed Bird Sacrifice Ahead Of Shyne Shooting Verdict

‘I Found A Way In,’ Says Kevin Smith On Making Dogma Sequel- Check The Star Cast Here

‘I Found A Way In,’ Says Kevin Smith On Making Dogma Sequel- Check The Star

Why Did Timothée Chalamet Panic Sleep During Bob Dylan’s Biopic Shoot?

Why Did Timothée Chalamet Panic Sleep During Bob Dylan’s Biopic Shoot?

Leaked Texts Expose Troubling Details Of Diddy And Cassie’s Relationship

Leaked Texts Expose Troubling Details Of Diddy And Cassie’s Relationship

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Want To Visit A Fairyland In India? Find 5 Magical Destinations That Glow in the Dark

Want To Visit A Fairyland In India? Find 5 Magical Destinations That Glow in the

International Men’s Day 2024: A Closer Look At Why It’s More Than Just A Celebration

International Men’s Day 2024: A Closer Look At Why It’s More Than Just A Celebration

Want A Healthier Brain? Walking Might Be The Answer, Study Says

Want A Healthier Brain? Walking Might Be The Answer, Study Says

Dealing With Hair Loss In Your 30s? Know Causes, Treatments, And Prevention Tips

Dealing With Hair Loss In Your 30s? Know Causes, Treatments, And Prevention Tips

Miss Universe 2024 Final: All You Need To Know About The Telecast Of The 73rd Edition Of Crowning

Miss Universe 2024 Final: All You Need To Know About The Telecast Of The 73rd

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox