WATCH: Three Mysuru Women Who Couldn’t Swim Die In Mangaluru Pool While Trying To Save Each Other

Three Mysuru women, who couldn't swim, tragically drowned in a Mangaluru resort pool while trying to save each other. A video of the incident has gone viral, sparking outrage.

Three women from Mysuru died in a swimming pool at a resort here in Ullal beach on Sunday. The victims have been identified as Nishita M.D. (21), Parvati S. (20), and Keerthana N. (21), police said, all final-year engineering students.

The women were on a pleasure visit to the ‘Vazco’ beach resort, to which they checked in on November 16. According to preliminary police investigations, Nishita went inside the swimming pool as she could not swim. Subsequently, seeing her all alone and struggling in the water, Parvati attempted to rescue her, got herself into trouble, and Keerthana jumped in to save her friends, but the three drowned.

“There was no lifeguard on duty, and none of the victims knew how to swim,” police said.

CCTV footage from the resort reveals the women thrashing about in the pool and crying for help. The visuals reportedly show no bystanders or staff near the pool during the incident.

Safety Lapses Highlighted

Mangaluru Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal, who visited the site confirmed that the deaths were accidental drowning. Talking to reporters he said there were grave lapses in safety measures in the resort.

“The resorts having swimming pools have to have in place a safety equipment, life savers, and board showing depth of the pool. These were absent on this spot, Agrawal said.

Seven reportedly were on duty at the time, preliminary findings showed. However, the commissioner said he saw lapses in their response in the CCTV footage. “It needs to be determined whether staff were absent or failed to act,” he added.

Action Against The Resort

Authorities have sealed the resort, citing negligence. Officials confirmed that measures were being initiated to temporarily withdraw the trade license and other permits related to tourism. Investigations are being carried out by Ullal police to clarify the circumstances and ascribe responsibilities.

