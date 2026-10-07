Watch Video: ‘Abhi 45 Hain, Mujhe 100 FIRs Chahiye’- Rahul Gandhi Calls Rising Police Cases A ‘Medal’, Pressures CEC Gyanesh Kumar To Resign

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday described the criminal cases filed against him as a “medal” as opposition MPs stepped up their protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, demanding his resignation and raising allegations over the Election Commission’s electoral-roll revision exercise. Gandhi said he already faced 45 FIRs and declared that he wanted the number to reach 100, calling every FIR a “medal” for him. His remarks came as Opposition MPs moved towards Jantar Mantar for a protest against the CEC.

Opposition Raises SIR Concerns

At the centre of the political confrontation is the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Opposition parties have levelled serious allegations over the exercise, questioning the manner in which voter lists are being revised and raising concerns about transparency. The Election Commission has maintained that the revision process is aimed at ensuring the accuracy and integrity of electoral rolls, while the Opposition has demanded greater accountability and scrutiny.

#WATCH | Delhi | On the FIR registered against him and other MPs, Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi says, “45 FIRs have been registered against me; I want 100 FIRs to be registered against me. Every FIR is like a medal for me” https://t.co/OoeaZ8QXeY — ANI (@ANI) October 7, 2026

Demand for Gyanesh Kumar’s Resignation

Gandhi reiterated the Opposition’s demand for Kumar’s resignation, saying the Opposition wanted to raise its concerns at the designated protest venue in Jantar Mantar. The protest follows a day of confrontation in Delhi, when opposition MPs attempting to reach the Election Commission were stopped by police. Gandhi and other opposition leaders subsequently staged a sit-in at Akashvani Bhavan after being unable to proceed towards the poll panel’s office.

Political Battle Escalates

The Opposition has accused the Election Commission of irregularities linked to the SIR exercise and has sought explanations over the electoral-roll process. These remain political allegations, which the poll authorities have disputed. Meanwhile, the protests have brought the issue of electoral-roll revisions and the role of the CEC into the centre of a widening political confrontation, with opposition parties continuing to demand answers and Kumar’s resignation.

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