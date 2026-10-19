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Home > India News > Watch Video: Alert CISF Jawan Catches Man Fleeing Jama Masjid Metro Station After Scanner Flags Suspicious Object

Watch Video: Alert CISF Jawan Catches Man Fleeing Jama Masjid Metro Station After Scanner Flags Suspicious Object

A routine security check at Delhi’s Jama Masjid Metro station turned into a chase after a passenger allegedly tried to flee. CISF personnel later found an unidentified semi-solid substance concealed in his undergarment.

CISF Jawan Stops Fleeing Passenger After X-Ray Scanner Flags Suspicious Object (Photo: X)
CISF Jawan Stops Fleeing Passenger After X-Ray Scanner Flags Suspicious Object (Photo: X)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Mon 2026-10-19 19:03 IST

A routine security check at Delhi’s Jama Masjid Metro station took an unexpected turn when a passenger allegedly tried to flee after a suspicious object appeared during baggage screening. An alert Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) jawan chased him down the stairs and caught him near the platform.

The dramatic incident was captured in a video shared by the CISF on X. A subsequent search of the passenger’s belongings led to the discovery of an unidentified semi-solid substance hidden inside a stitched portion of his undergarment.

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Suspicious Object Appears During Baggage Screening

According to the CISF, the incident began when personnel noticed a suspicious object on the screen of an X-ray baggage inspection system (XBIS). The discovery prompted security personnel to take a closer look at the passenger. Thereafter, he could be seen having. However, the man rushed through the metal detector frame and ran towards the escalator in an apparent attempt to evade the security check.

Alert CISF Jawan Chases Passenger Near Metro Platform

As the passenger attempted to escape, a CISF jawan immediately pursued him down the staircase. The personnel eventually caught hold of the man near the platform, preventing him from leaving the security area.

The force later shared footage of the chase on social media, showing how the routine screening turned into a pursuit inside the metro station.

Semi-Solid Substance Found Hidden in Undergarment

A search of the passenger’s belongings revealed an unidentified semi-solid substance concealed in a stitched section of his undergarment. The nature of the substance and the reason behind the passenger’s alleged attempt to flee were not immediately known.

The passenger reportedly claimed to be a non-resident Indian (NRI) living in Kuala Lumpur. He was handed over to the police along with his belongings for further investigation.

CISF to Restructure Security Operations From November 1

Separately, the CISF is set to reorganise its administrative and operational structure from November 1, 2026, with the aim of tailoring security supervision to the needs of different sectors.

Approved with the concurrence of the Ministry of Home Affairs, the changes will cover power, coal, steel, oil and gas, ports, mass rapid transit systems, government buildings, museums and monuments.

The force said the restructuring would help develop sector-specific expertise, standardise security practices and improve coordination with ministries and installation management.

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Watch Video: Alert CISF Jawan Catches Man Fleeing Jama Masjid Metro Station After Scanner Flags Suspicious Object
Tags: caught on cameraCISFCISF JawanDelhi MetroDelhi NewsJama MasjidMetro Securitysecurity alertSuspicious Objectviral video

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Watch Video: Alert CISF Jawan Catches Man Fleeing Jama Masjid Metro Station After Scanner Flags Suspicious Object
Watch Video: Alert CISF Jawan Catches Man Fleeing Jama Masjid Metro Station After Scanner Flags Suspicious Object
Watch Video: Alert CISF Jawan Catches Man Fleeing Jama Masjid Metro Station After Scanner Flags Suspicious Object
Watch Video: Alert CISF Jawan Catches Man Fleeing Jama Masjid Metro Station After Scanner Flags Suspicious Object
Watch Video: Alert CISF Jawan Catches Man Fleeing Jama Masjid Metro Station After Scanner Flags Suspicious Object

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