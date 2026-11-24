Anant Singh Daughter Wedding Preparations VIDEO: Preparations for Bihar politician Anant Singh’s daughter Shivangi Singh’s wedding have gathered pace after rainfall disrupted arrangements at the venue in Nadwan village, near Mokama in Patna district. With the wedding scheduled for November 25, workers and organisers are racing against time to get the grounds ready for the grand celebrations.

Visuals from the venue show preparations continuing on a massive scale, with Anant Singh personally monitoring the arrangements after the rain left parts of the ground muddy and waterlogged. Machinery has been deployed to remove mud, level the affected areas and restore the grounds ahead of the wedding festivities. The horse racing track, one of the major attractions planned for the occasion, is also receiving attention.







Anant Singh Inspects Wedding Preparations After Rain

The rainfall had created challenges for the organisers, particularly at the open grounds earmarked for the wedding functions and horse racing competition. Anant Singh has personally taken charge of monitoring the restoration work, with JCB machines being used to spread soil and sand and level the affected areas.

According to reports quoting his close aide, Kanhaiya Singh, the organisers are working to ensure that the venue is ready before the wedding. Anant Singh has also indicated that the horse race will go ahead as planned, provided the ground conditions are suitable.

Horse Race, Grand Feast Among Major Attractions

The wedding celebrations have attracted considerable attention because of their elaborate arrangements. A horse racing competition is scheduled for November 25, with a Mahindra Thar announced as the prize for the winner.

Food arrangements are another major highlight, with more than 500 cooks reportedly involved in preparing an elaborate feast. A massive temporary kitchen has been established, with large quantities of sweets, including gulab jamuns, being prepared for the expected guests.

The wedding of Shivangi Singh and Rishikesh Kumar, son of commandant Ranvijay Kumar, is scheduled for November 25.

With the celebrations approaching, all eyes are now on whether the organisers can complete the remaining ground preparations in time after the spell of rain.