Anant Singh Daughter Wedding Preparations VIDEO: Preparations for Bihar politician Anant Singh’s daughter Shivangi Singh’s wedding have gathered pace after rainfall disrupted arrangements at the venue in Nadwan village, near Mokama in Patna district. With the wedding scheduled for November 25, workers and organisers are racing against time to get the grounds ready for the grand celebrations.
Visuals from the venue show preparations continuing on a massive scale, with Anant Singh personally monitoring the arrangements after the rain left parts of the ground muddy and waterlogged. Machinery has been deployed to remove mud, level the affected areas and restore the grounds ahead of the wedding festivities. The horse racing track, one of the major attractions planned for the occasion, is also receiving attention.
बारिश के बाद भी मेहमानों के स्वागत में कोई कमीं नहीं रहे इसके लिए अनंत सिंह ने खुद संभाल रखें हैं मोर्चा🎯🤔 #AnantSingh https://t.co/LI2Xu8g4RK
— किसान (@SKRaghurai) November 23, 2026
Anant Singh Inspects Wedding Preparations After Rain
The rainfall had created challenges for the organisers, particularly at the open grounds earmarked for the wedding functions and horse racing competition. Anant Singh has personally taken charge of monitoring the restoration work, with JCB machines being used to spread soil and sand and level the affected areas.
According to reports quoting his close aide, Kanhaiya Singh, the organisers are working to ensure that the venue is ready before the wedding. Anant Singh has also indicated that the horse race will go ahead as planned, provided the ground conditions are suitable.
Horse Race, Grand Feast Among Major Attractions
The wedding celebrations have attracted considerable attention because of their elaborate arrangements. A horse racing competition is scheduled for November 25, with a Mahindra Thar announced as the prize for the winner.
Food arrangements are another major highlight, with more than 500 cooks reportedly involved in preparing an elaborate feast. A massive temporary kitchen has been established, with large quantities of sweets, including gulab jamuns, being prepared for the expected guests.
The wedding of Shivangi Singh and Rishikesh Kumar, son of commandant Ranvijay Kumar, is scheduled for November 25.
With the celebrations approaching, all eyes are now on whether the organisers can complete the remaining ground preparations in time after the spell of rain.
Priyanshu Priyadarshi is a sports journalist with News X, part of ITV Network, covering cricket, football, hockey and other major sporting events. He has also worked with The Sunday Guardian, another publication under the ITV Network, and previously with Jagran New Media. Throughout his career, Priyanshu has covered multiple tournaments across cricket, football, hockey and other major sports, delivering timely news, match reports, in-depth analysis and compelling sports stories. With a keen interest in cricket and a passion for sports journalism, he is committed to bringing readers accurate, insightful and engaging coverage of the biggest moments in the sporting world.