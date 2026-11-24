Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has recalled an incident from her childhood when she slapped a classmate for calling her uncle, Sanjay Gandhi, a thief. The anecdote came during a candid conversation with her mother, Sonia Gandhi, and brother, Rahul Gandhi, while discussing Sonia Gandhi’s memoir, Belonging. The conversation, shared on YouTube, offered personal insights into the Gandhi family’s life beyond what has been covered in the book. During the discussion, Priyanka reflected on the tensions within the family following her grandmother and former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s electoral defeat in 1977. Recalling her school days, she said a boy had approached her and made a remark about Sanjay Gandhi being in jail and called him a thief. “I gave him a slap. And then off he went, started crying. So, we went to the teacher and I got a scolding,” Priyanka recalled.

Why Was Sanjay Gandhi Jailed?

Sanjay Gandhi, the younger son of Indira Gandhi, faced several legal controversies in the aftermath of the Emergency (1975-77). One of the most prominent cases against him was the Kissa Kursi Ka case, involving allegations that he conspired with then Information and Broadcasting Minister Vidya Charan Shukla to destroy the original prints of a political satire critical of the Indira Gandhi government. In February 1979, Sanjay Gandhi was convicted in the case and sentenced to two years of rigorous imprisonment. The sentence was subsequently suspended pending appeal. He was also jailed in 1978 after the Supreme Court cancelled his bail in proceedings linked to alleged attempts to influence prosecution witnesses.

“स्कूल में बच्चे ने कहा, तेरा चाचा चोर है, मैंने थप्पड़ मार दिया” ◆ प्रियंका गांधी ने सुनाया पुराना किस्सा @SoniaGandhi | @RahulGandhi | @priyankagandhi | Sonia Gandhi | Rahul Gandhi | Priyanka Gandhi https://t.co/5rd0ebnY3H — News24 (@news24tvchannel) November 24, 2026

Rahul Gandhi Shares His Childhood Experience

Following Priyanka’s recollection, Rahul Gandhi joined the conversation and remarked that his sister had been less rebellious than him during their school days. The discussion offered a glimpse into the childhood experiences of the Gandhi siblings and the challenges their family faced during a politically turbulent period. The candid exchange also highlighted how political developments surrounding their family influenced their childhood experiences, even inside the school environment.

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