Watch Video: Cyclone Arnab Closes In on Andhra Pradesh as Terrifying Waves Hit the Coast, Thousands Evacuate and Flights Are Cancelled

India’s eastern coastline is bracing for the impact of Cyclone Arnab as the storm moves closer to Andhra Pradesh. Authorities have stepped up emergency measures, shifted vulnerable residents to safer locations and restricted movement in several coastal areas.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has reportedly classified the system as a very severe cyclonic storm over the west-central Bay of Bengal. Its changing movement has also prompted officials to advance the expected landfall window.

According to the reports, the storm is expected to make landfall between 2 AM and 4 AM along the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts. The areas near Visakhapatnam and Kakinada are among the locations facing heightened concern.

The approaching cyclone has triggered widespread preparations across Andhra Pradesh and neighbouring Odisha. Meanwhile, videos showing rough seas and powerful waves have drawn attention on social media, raising concerns about the storm’s possible impact beyond its immediate landfall zone.

Cyclone Arnab Landfall Timing: IMD Advances Forecast as Storm Approaches

Cyclone Arnab’s approach has put coastal districts on alert, with officials preparing for strong winds, heavy rainfall and dangerous sea conditions. The storm is expected to bring maximum sustained wind speeds of around 125–135 kmph, with gusts reaching up to 150 kmph, according to the supplied report.

Such conditions can threaten coastal infrastructure, disrupt transport and make movement dangerous in exposed areas. Residents have been advised to follow official weather bulletins and avoid unnecessary travel.

The outer bands of the storm have reportedly begun affecting parts of mainland Andhra Pradesh. Coastal locations are also facing concerns over rough seas and strong winds as the system moves closer to land.

🇮🇳🌀Watch: Due to #Cyclone #Arnab Storm Surge effect in Ennore, North Chennai #Chennai is around 400km away from the landfall location, you can Imagine how Powerfull the Cyclone is and it is going to hit #AndhraPradesh in coming hrs🌪 https://t.co/ImlFbtgiGo — World_Breaking_News03 (@Breaking2003) October 27, 2026

Thousands Shifted to Cyclone Shelters as Andhra Pradesh Steps Up Preparations

Authorities in Andhra Pradesh have intensified evacuation efforts, focusing on residents living in low-lying and vulnerable coastal areas. Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has stressed the importance of protecting lives as the state prepares for the storm. According to the supplied information, vulnerable residents, including pregnant women and children, have been prioritised during evacuation operations.

More than 2,000 designated cyclone shelters have reportedly been prepared to accommodate people moved from areas at risk. Officials are also coordinating emergency services and monitoring conditions as the storm approaches. The focus remains on moving residents to safer locations before conditions worsen.

Neighbouring Odisha has also stepped up its preparedness measures because of the possibility of heavy rain and strong winds in affected areas.

Flight Cancellations and Train Disruptions Affect Travel

Cyclone Arnab’s approach has disrupted transport services across parts of the region. Several flights at Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam airports have reportedly been cancelled as a precaution. Passengers have been advised to check the latest updates with their airlines before travelling.

Rail services have also faced disruptions, with multiple trains reportedly cancelled across vulnerable railway divisions. Railway authorities are monitoring tracks and coordinating through emergency control rooms to respond to changing weather conditions.

Educational institutions in affected districts of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and parts of Jharkhand have also reportedly been ordered to close as a precaution against heavy rain, lightning and waterlogging.

Residents should check announcements from local administrations and transport operators for the latest information before making travel plans.

Breaking – North Chennai sea enters Ennore Expressway, crashes into commuters and vehicles. https://t.co/rIYa3EqoNu — Omjasvin M D (@omjasvinMD) October 27, 2026

Viral Videos Show Rough Seas, but What Do They Tell Us About the Cyclone?

Dramatic videos of rough seas and towering waves have been circulating on X as Cyclone Arnab approaches the eastern coast. One widely shared post from North Chennai drew attention to rough sea conditions despite the city being roughly 400 kilometres from the reported landfall zone.

However, viral footage alone cannot establish the cyclone’s intensity, its exact path or the extent of its impact. Videos may also be old, filmed elsewhere or shared without sufficient context.

The broader concern is that dangerous sea conditions and strong winds can affect areas outside the storm’s immediate landfall zone. Residents should rely on verified weather bulletins and official advisories rather than unverified social media claims.

Cyclone Safety Advisory: Residents Urged to Stay Indoors

With the storm approaching, authorities are urging people in vulnerable coastal areas to take precautions and follow evacuation instructions. Residents should avoid beaches, flooded roads and exposed coastal stretches. They should also stay away from fallen electrical wires and damaged structures.

People living in evacuation zones should move to designated shelters when instructed. Keeping essential medicines, drinking water, emergency supplies and charged mobile phones ready can also help households prepare for disruptions. As Cyclone Arnab moves closer to the coast, the coming hours will be critical for emergency teams and residents in affected districts.