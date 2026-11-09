WATCH VIDEO: Delhi Wakes Up To Thick Blanket Of Smog After Diwali, AQI Reaches 368 In Very Poor Category

Delhi AQI Video: Delhi woke up to hazardous-looking skies and a thick blanket of smog on Monday, November 9, a day after Diwali celebrations. The national capital recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 368 at 7 AM, placing it in the ‘Very Poor’ category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Videos showing reduced visibility and pollution-covered streets have surfaced on social media, highlighting the worsening air quality in the city.

Several parts of Delhi witnessed dense smog during the morning hours, with visibility taking a hit as pollution continued to linger over the capital. The post-Diwali pollution situation has once again raised concerns among residents, with visuals from different locations showing the extent of the smog.

Thick Smog Engulfs Delhi After Diwali Celebrations

Videos circulating on X (formerly Twitter) captured the grim conditions across Delhi, with buildings and roads appearing hazy under a thick layer of pollution. The visuals have sparked fresh concerns over the city’s deteriorating air quality and its impact on everyday life.

A thick layer of smog engulfs the national capital. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (#CPCB), Delhi recorded an Air Quality Index (#AQI) of 368 today. #Pollution #Delhi #AirQuality https://t.co/uzMQXYAAsX — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) November 9, 2026







According to News On AIR, citing CPCB data, Delhi’s AQI stood at 368 at 7 AM on November 9. The government broadcaster also reported a significant reduction in visibility across several parts of the national capital.

Supreme Court’s Firecracker Restrictions Back In Force

The pollution spike came a day after Diwali, with the Supreme Court having permitted green firecrackers in Delhi-NCR during restricted hours on November 7 and 8. The permitted windows were 6 AM to 7 AM and 8 PM to 10 PM.

This is Delhi after Diwali. AQI: 1500+ 🤡😷 https://t.co/fpIQBjf5xE — Neesham (@NeeshamX) November 8, 2026







The court had also directed that the complete ban on firecrackers in the region would be restored from November 9.

99 out of 100 most polluted cities in the World are in India right now. Keep yourself informed on your local air quality with https://t.co/mXIZvSRAaO. Stay safe, stay aware, and take necessary precautions. Tell us in the comments what the air quality in your area is right now. . . #India #AirPollution #DelhiPollution #Delhiair #AQI #AQIIN — AQI (@AQI_India) November 8, 2026







With air quality remaining in the Very Poor category, the post-Diwali smog has once again brought Delhi’s pollution crisis into focus, raising questions about public health and the challenges of tackling air pollution during the winter season.