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Home > India News > Watch Video: Did Congress MP Really Slap Fellow Woman MP On Bus During ‘Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao’ Rally – What Happened Between Them?

Watch Video: Did Congress MP Really Slap Fellow Woman MP On Bus During ‘Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao’ Rally – What Happened Between Them?

A viral video allegedly shows Congress MP Shyamkumar Barwe slapping Pratibha Dhanorkar during a Delhi rally, prompting complaints to the party high command.

Congress MP Accused Of Slapping Woman MP, Complaint Sent To High Command (Image: X)
Congress MP Accused Of Slapping Woman MP, Complaint Sent To High Command (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Wed 2026-11-04 12:06 IST

A controversy has erupted within the Congress after a video showing an exchange between two MPs on a bus during the party’s ‘Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao’ rally in Delhi went viral. Ramtek MP Shyamkumar Barwe has been accused of slapping Chandrapur MP Pratibha Dhanorkar while boarding the bus at the November 1 rally held at Ramlila Maidan. Some Congress office-bearers have emailed party leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and KC Venugopal, demanding disciplinary action against the Congress MP.

Congress MP faces complaint as video of alleged slap goes viral

The video reportedly shows a dispute between the two MPs while they were boarding a bus after the rally. Following the incident, complaints were sent to the party high command seeking action against Barwe.

However, Dhanorkar has played down the controversy, describing the incident as mutual lighthearted banter. She has appealed to the media not to take it seriously and declined to comment on camera.

Congress MP Shyamkumar Barwe calls email fake, threatens complaint

Responding to the allegations, Barwe denied the controversy and claimed that the email sent to senior Congress leaders was fake. He also alleged that the video had been cropped and said he would approach the Home Minister.

“The email received is fake. We will lodge a complaint with the Home Minister,” the Congress MP said. As per reports, he further defended his relationship with Dhanorkar, saying, “Pratibha is my younger sister. The BJP has nothing to target us with, so they are raising this issue. We are together in every protest/movement, we were just joking around. We are like a family.”

Congress MP denies wrongdoing, says video was cropped

According to reports, Barwe maintained that the complaint had been sent from a fake email ID and reiterated that he would file a complaint over the matter.

With the video circulating online and complaints reportedly reaching the Congress leadership, attention has now turned to whether the party high command will initiate any disciplinary action against the Congress MP.

Also Read: Rs 1 Lakh Reward For Missing ‘Laddu’; Vadodara Woman Posts Emotional Appeal on Social Media For Return Of Her Congo African Grey Parrot    

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Watch Video: Did Congress MP Really Slap Fellow Woman MP On Bus During ‘Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao’ Rally – What Happened Between Them?
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Watch Video: Did Congress MP Really Slap Fellow Woman MP On Bus During ‘Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao’ Rally – What Happened Between Them?
Watch Video: Did Congress MP Really Slap Fellow Woman MP On Bus During ‘Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao’ Rally – What Happened Between Them?
Watch Video: Did Congress MP Really Slap Fellow Woman MP On Bus During ‘Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao’ Rally – What Happened Between Them?
Watch Video: Did Congress MP Really Slap Fellow Woman MP On Bus During ‘Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao’ Rally – What Happened Between Them?
Watch Video: Did Congress MP Really Slap Fellow Woman MP On Bus During ‘Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao’ Rally – What Happened Between Them?

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