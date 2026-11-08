Watch Video: Drunk Driver Hits Multiple Two-Wheelers In Aligarh On Diwali Eve, Speeding Car Throws Two Off Bridge – What Happened Next?

A speeding car allegedly driven by a drunk driver rammed into several two-wheelers on Meenakshi Bridge in Aligarh on Diwali night, leaving four people injured. The collision turned chaotic when a woman riding a scooter with her daughter fell off the bridge after their vehicle was hit by the car. The driver abandoned the vehicle and fled, leaving behind a car bearing the word ‘Police’ and a police cap inside, while beer bottles recovered from the vehicle raised suspicions that he was drunk.

Aligarh Diwali accident leaves woman falling off Meenakshi Bridge

As per reports, the injured woman was identified as Shalini Verma. She was travelling with her daughter, Urvashi Verma, on Ramghat Road, with Urvashi driving the scooter when the car struck them. The impact threw Shalini off the bridge, while other two-wheelers were also hit one after another.

The accident caused panic among passersby, with several people injured in the collision. Four injured people were initially taken to a private hospital before being referred to JN Medical College for further treatment.

Aligarh police seize car bearing police markings after driver flees

Reportedly, the driver reportedly escaped immediately after the crash, abandoning the car at the spot. Its registration number was identified as UK 82 BB 5060. Police have seized the vehicle.

The word ‘Police’ written on the car and a police cap found inside it raised questions among people at the scene about the vehicle’s connection, if any, to the police. Beer bottles found inside also added to suspicions that the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

Aligarh accident raises questions over driver and vehicle

The background to the crash, who the driver was and why the vehicle was marked with police emblems, still needs to be determined. The alleged case of drunken driving and the driver’s disappearance have contributed to the worries that arose after the Diwali night crash.

The car has been seized by the police, and more information regarding the investigation and injuries is awaited.

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