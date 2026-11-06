Watch Video: Flames Erupt At Delhi Car Showroom, People Rush Across Rooftops As Fire Spreads And Cars Burn

A massive fire broke out at a car showroom on Delhi’s MG Road on Friday evening, triggering panic among employees, customers and people in the surrounding area. Thick flames and smoke were seen rising from the showroom, prompting an immediate response from the fire department and police.

As soon as the incident was reported, 13 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to control the blaze. Firefighters launched an operation to extinguish the flames and prevent the fire from spreading to nearby areas.

Fire Engulfs Several New Cars Inside Showroom

According to the initial information, the fire started inside the showroom and quickly spread to several vehicles parked there. The flames engulfed six to seven brand-new cars, leaving them badly damaged.

The incident created panic among employees and other people present inside the showroom. As the fire intensified, people rushed to safety while emergency teams worked to bring the situation under control. The extent of the damage to the vehicles is expected to be assessed after the firefighting operation is completed.

🚨 दिल्ली के MG रोड पर कार शोरूम में लगी भीषण आग! देखिए आग के बीच फंसे लोगों को छत से सुरक्षित बाहर निकालने का यह वीडियो। मौके पर अफरा-तफरी का माहौल, लोगों को रेस्क्यू कर बाहर निकाला जा रहा है। #Delhi #MGroad #FireIncident #CarShowroom #DelhiFire #RescueOperation #BreakingNews https://t.co/ToyRRtYYUf — Journalist Ravendra kumar (@Chhotukingoffi1) November 6, 2026

13 Fire Tenders Reach MG Road

Given the intensity of the blaze, the fire department immediately dispatched multiple fire tenders to the location. Around 13 fire engines were involved in the operation. Firefighters worked to control the flames and stop them from spreading to other parts of the showroom or nearby properties.

A crowd also gathered near the showroom after news of the fire spread. Emergency teams continued their efforts to bring the situation under control.

No Casualties Reported So Far

Fortunately, no casualties have been reported in the incident so far. However, the fire is believed to have caused significant damage to the showroom and the vehicles parked inside. Six to seven new cars were reportedly gutted in the blaze. The exact financial loss will be known only after a detailed assessment.

What Caused the Fire? Investigation Awaited

The exact cause of the fire remains unknown. Officials have not yet confirmed whether it was triggered by a short circuit or another reason. The cause will be established after a detailed investigation. For now, the priority remains to completely extinguish the fire and prevent further damage. Further details are awaited as the situation develops.