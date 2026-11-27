The Delhi government on Friday opened former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s official residence at 6, Flagstaff Road for a media tour, putting the spotlight on expensive household items and luxury facilities inside the bungalow that the BJP has repeatedly called ‘Sheesh Mahal’. Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma led the tour, displaying price tags on several items, including a Rs 30-lakh TV unit, a Rs 11.56-lakh chandelier, a Rs 6.71-lakh ‘mandir’ and a Rs 5.47-lakh two-seater sofa. The BJP claimed that the residence reflected how public money was spent during Kejriwal’s tenure as chief minister.

Sheesh Mahal tour highlights expensive furniture and luxury facilities

“We are just showing how Arvind Kejriwal spent the public money,” Verma was quoted by reporters during the media tour. He accused the former chief minister of going back on his promise of not using government facilities. “He (Kejriwal) used to say that he won’t use the government vehicle or the government residence, but went on to spend Rs 56 crore on this government bungalow,” the senior BJP leader said.

Verma, who defeated Kejriwal in the 2025 Assembly elections from the New Delhi constituency, also alleged that the ‘Sheesh Mahal’ was built at a time when people were dying during the Covid-19 pandemic. Kejriwal had represented the constituency since 2013 and lived at the Flagstaff Road residence during his tenure as chief minister from 2015 to 2024.

The bungalow, which is maintained by Verma’s Public Works Department (PWD), has eight bedrooms, 12 toilets, a jacuzzi bath, a spa, expensive carpets and five OLED televisions, apart from other amenities.

Sheesh Mahal’s Facebook Live room also comes under BJP’s spotlight

During the tour, Verma also showed reporters a room that he described as Kejriwal’s “Facebook Live room”. Pointing towards a wooden chair with a torn seat, the minister said, “In this room, everything was very simple.”

He alleged that Kejriwal used the room to project an image of a simple lifestyle before the public. “Kejriwal used to do Facebook Live from here to show the public how he lived a simple life,” Verma charged.

The government has also indicated that the media visit will be followed by public access to the bungalow. Verma said the ‘Sheesh Mahal’ would be opened for public tours next week, citing public demand.

AAP calls Sheesh Mahal controversy an attempt to divert attention from Yamuna

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) hit back at the BJP over the government’s decision to open the residence for public viewing, alleging that the move was intended to shift attention away from pollution in the Yamuna River.

AAP Delhi unit president Saurabh Bharadwaj said the minister could not avoid questions about the condition of the river by focusing on the former chief minister’s residence. “He can talk about anything else he wants, but Verma cannot escape questions about the Yamuna. We will not allow him to divert attention from this issue. We will keep bringing him back to the condition of the river and demanding answers,” Bharadwaj said.

He also demanded that the minister explain “why thousands of fish died”, adding that Verma could not simply run away from these questions.

CAG report puts Sheesh Mahal renovation cost at Rs 33.66 crore

The controversy over the ‘Sheesh Mahal’ has also been linked to a Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report tabled in the Delhi Assembly. According to the report, renovation work at Kejriwal’s then official residence was completed at a cost of Rs 33.66 crore, which was 342 per cent higher than the estimated amount.

Of the total expenditure, Rs 18.88 crore went towards items described in the report as involving “superior specifications, artistic, antique and ornamental” features.

The CAG report also flagged various irregularities in the provision of additional accommodation at the bungalow, along with additions and alterations carried out by the PWD in the camp office and staff block on the premises.

The BJP had coined the name ‘Sheesh Mahal’ for the 6, Flagstaff Road bungalow to highlight its allegations of corruption against the AAP over the renovation and expenditure on the official residence.

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