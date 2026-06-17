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Home > India News > Watch Video: Petrol Bomb Thrown At RSS Office In Ranchi; Investigation Underway, BJP Alleges Larger Conspiracy

Watch Video: Petrol Bomb Thrown At RSS Office In Ranchi; Investigation Underway, BJP Alleges Larger Conspiracy

A petrol bomb was allegedly thrown at the RSS office in Ranchi late Tuesday night, prompting a police investigation and heightened security deployment at the site. While no damage was reported, BJP leaders termed the incident a serious security concern and demanded swift action against those responsible.

(Image: ANI)
(Image: ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: Wed 2026-06-17 12:08 IST

A petrol bomb was allegedly thrown at the RSS office in Ranchi late Tuesday night, as reported by the Ranchi Police. Fortunately, no damage occurred during this incident, according to police statements. BJP leader Babulal Marandi asserted that this late-night attack on the RSS office is indicative of a broader conspiracy aimed at inciting widespread unrest throughout the state, calling for swift arrests and the establishment of a permanent police presence in the area. In comments to ANI, Marandi noted, ‘At approximately 12:36 AM, two individuals launched petrol bombs at the RSS office. They arrived in a car accompanied by motorbikes. This situation is serious because it suggests preparations for a larger event. We have communicated with the Deputy Commissioner regarding this.’

What Happened Here?

He continued, ‘In essence, it appears there was intent to orchestrate a significant incident across the state. Upon receiving information early in the morning, we met with the ‘prant pracharak’ to gather complete details. Subsequently, I contacted both the DGP and SP and spoke with the DC as well. Our initial request has been for an arrest in connection with this matter along with establishing a police picket.’ BJP leader Sanjay Seth condemned the attack on the Ranchi RSS office, characterizing it as part of a ‘grand conspiracy’ and urged for immediate establishment of a nearby police picket. Seth remarked, ‘This assault on our Sangh office is significant; it’s like attacking our mother. At 12:36 AM, two youths hurled petrol bombs at our premises which indicates a larger scheme at play. We have reached out to the DC but have not received responses from senior SP officials regarding our concerns about setting up security near our office.’

Watch Video



‘I have discussed this situation with the Deputy Commissioner and urged them to review CCTV footage promptly. We have identified two pieces of footage showing one vehicle and one motorcycle involved, suggesting external support for these actions; they also had bags suggesting elaborate planning aimed at destabilizing both the state and its capital,’ Seth elaborated. In response to this incident, police teams have been dispatched to secure the area and avert any further escalation.

(With Inputs From ANI)

Also Read: Are Indian Users Using VPNs To Bypass Telegram Ban? Questions Emerge Ahead Of NEET Re-Test

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Watch Video: Petrol Bomb Thrown At RSS Office In Ranchi; Investigation Underway, BJP Alleges Larger Conspiracy
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Watch Video: Petrol Bomb Thrown At RSS Office In Ranchi; Investigation Underway, BJP Alleges Larger Conspiracy
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