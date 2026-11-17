Prince William and Kate Middleton brought a touch of royal glamour to Mumbai on the second day of their India visit, combining a fun ride in an electric autorickshaw with an appearance at the Earthshot Prize 2026 event. While Prince William took the wheel of the green three-wheeler against the backdrop of the iconic Bandra-Worli Sea Link, Kate enjoyed the ride from the back seat. However, their appearances also caught attention for their choice of outfits, with the Princess of Wales opting for an elegant ivory-white pantsuit and the Prince keeping things smart and relaxed.

Prince William takes the wheel of an electric autorickshaw in Mumbai

As per reports, the royal couple visited Bandra Reclamation Garden to meet the 15 finalists of the Earthshot Prize 2026. They also took an electric autorickshaw manufactured by Mahindra Last Mile Mobility, one of India’s two finalists for the environmental award, for a spin.

Prince William was seen driving the green three-wheeler, while Kate sat behind him. The ride offered a distinctly Mumbai touch to their royal engagement.

Prince William and Kate Middleton make a statement in coordinated daytime looks

Reports say that for the occasion, Kate chose a crisp ivory-white pantsuit featuring a tailored blazer with structured shoulders, notched lapels, a single-button closure and a fitted waist. She paired it with a soft white V-neck blouse and matching wide-legged trousers that fell over her shoes.

Her accessories consisted of a gold pendant necklace and statement drop earrings. Her brunette hair was left open in voluminous waves and she accentuated the look by adding defined eyes and flushed cheeks with her pink lipstick. The outfit consisted of power dressing with an easy-going daytime look.

Prince William goes for a laid-back wardrobe for Mumbai

In contrast, Prince William chose clothes that would suit the weather in Mumbai consisting of a blue pinstriped blazer worn over a white shirt with the collar left open. His blazer had pinstripes, which added texture to the outfit.

Prince William complemented his blazer with dark navy pants and brown suede shoes. Altogether, Prince William and Kate Middleton exhibited their elegant side in Mumbai with a day based on sustainable innovation.

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