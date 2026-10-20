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Home > India News > Watch Video: Rahul Gandhi Flies Abroad After Delhi Protest: BJP Shares In-Flight Video, Congress Responds

Watch Video: Rahul Gandhi Flies Abroad After Delhi Protest: BJP Shares In-Flight Video, Congress Responds

BJP mocks Rahul Gandhi over alleged Vietnam trip during Opposition protests, while Congress hits back by questioning PM Modi’s foreign visits during Parliament sessions.

BJP Mocks Rahul Gandhi Over Vietnam Trip Amid Opposition Protest (Image: X/ @BJP4India)
BJP Mocks Rahul Gandhi Over Vietnam Trip Amid Opposition Protest (Image: X/ @BJP4India)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Tue 2026-10-20 15:04 IST

The BJP has accused Rahul Gandhi of leaving India for another foreign trip while the Opposition is protesting against alleged irregularities in the voter list revision exercise, sharing a video purportedly showing the Leader of Opposition aboard a flight to Vietnam. The Congress hit back, saying the ruling party unnecessarily targets his overseas visits, and questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s foreign travel during Parliament sessions. The exchange comes as Rahul Gandhi continues to lead the Opposition’s demand for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

BJP mocks Rahul Gandhi over alleged Vietnam trip during Opposition protest

The BJP shared an in-flight video on its X handle that purportedly showed Rahul Gandhi travelling to Vietnam. The clip was reportedly recorded by a fellow passenger. Mocking the Congress leader, the party suggested he had taken a break because he was tired of the ongoing protests.

“Too tired of spreading lies. Let me tour Vietnam for a while, who would get to know,” the BJP wrote sarcastically alongside the video.

As per reports, BJP spokesperson RP Singh also questioned the timing of the alleged trip, referring to Rahul Gandhi’s earlier overseas visits after political activities in Bihar. “Look, Rahul Gandhi does this every time. After undertaking a yatra in Bihar, he went abroad on holiday for two months. Perhaps he went to Vietnam then, and maybe he has gone to Vietnam again this time,” Singh said.

Shazia Ilmi accuses Rahul Gandhi of taking frequent vacations

Reportedly, BJP leader Shazia Ilmi also attacked the Congress leader, claiming that he was unable to sustain political work for long and repeatedly took holidays. “Rahul Gandhi just couldn’t take it anymore. How much hard work could he possibly do? The vote theft issue is just an excuse. Everyone knows how lazy he is. Now his tourism has started again. We can see that he couldn’t work for even two weeks before taking off once again. This time, he has gone to Vietnam on another trip,” Ilmi said.

The BJP’s criticism centres on Rahul Gandhi’s alleged foreign travel while the Opposition is campaigning against the voter list revision exercise. However, the video shared by the party was described as purported footage of his journey.

Congress defends Rahul Gandhi’s foreign visits, questions PM Modi’s travel

According to reports, Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit rejected the BJP’s criticism, arguing that the Leader of Opposition’s overseas visits should not become a political controversy. He said Rahul Gandhi travels for engagements with students and intellectuals and also gives press interviews abroad.

“Who travels where and when… what is the issue. Do others not travel outside? Rahul Gandhi is an individual, the Leader of the Opposition; he has duties. He interacts with students at Yale University, interacts with students in London and meets the intellectuals there. He even does press interviews – something which the Prime Minister doesn’t do,” Dikshit said.

He also questioned why the BJP did not raise similar concerns about Modi’s foreign visits during Parliament sessions. “So, what issue does the BJP have with this? We also have a tradition that the Prime Minister doesn’t travel abroad when Lok Sabha is in session. But our PM broke that tradition. Why does no question arise at that time?” he asked.

Rahul Gandhi’s SIR campaign remains at the centre of the row

The political exchange comes amid Rahul Gandhi’s campaign against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over the SIR exercise. The Congress leader has demanded the CEC’s resignation, alleging irregularities in the voter list revision process.

The Election Commission and the BJP have rejected the allegations, accusing Rahul Gandhi of “spreading lies”.

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Watch Video: Rahul Gandhi Flies Abroad After Delhi Protest: BJP Shares In-Flight Video, Congress Responds
Watch Video: Rahul Gandhi Flies Abroad After Delhi Protest: BJP Shares In-Flight Video, Congress Responds
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