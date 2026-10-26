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Home > India News > Watch Video: Rahul Gandhi Safe as 5 Vehicles in His Convoy Collide With Ambulance on UP’s Purvanchal Expressway While He Heads for Defamation Verdict

Watch Video: Rahul Gandhi Safe as 5 Vehicles in His Convoy Collide With Ambulance on UP’s Purvanchal Expressway While He Heads for Defamation Verdict

Several people were injured after five vehicles in Rahul Gandhi’s convoy collided with an ambulance on the Purvanchal Expressway in Uttar Pradesh. Gandhi was safe and was travelling to Sultanpur for a court hearing.

Five vehicles in Rahul Gandhi’s convoy crash into ambulance on UP expressway (Photo: X)
Five vehicles in Rahul Gandhi’s convoy crash into ambulance on UP expressway (Photo: X)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Mon 2026-10-26 11:51 IST

Several people were injured after five vehicles in Congress MP Rahul Gandhi’s convoy collided with an ambulance on the Purvanchal Expressway in Uttar Pradesh. Gandhi was safe in the accident, which took place near Haliyapur, around 100 km from Lucknow. The injured include Congress party workers and security personnel. The five vehicles involved were travelling at the rear of the convoy, police said.

Video Footage Shows Ambulance on Fast Lane Before Collision

Video footage from the accident site showed the ambulance travelling on the right fast lane. Several vehicles were seen moving close together in the other lanes. A Scorpio SUV appeared to have stopped in front of the ambulance after the collision. Its bonnet was visibly damaged in the impact.

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The accident disrupted the convoy’s journey towards Sultanpur. Further details about the injured and the circumstances leading to the collision were not immediately available.

Rahul Gandhi Was Heading to Sultanpur for Court Verdict

Rahul Gandhi had landed at Lucknow airport earlier in the day. His convoy then left for Sultanpur, around 135 km away. The accident occurred when the convoy was approximately 35 km from its destination. Gandhi was scheduled to appear before a special MP-MLA court in Sultanpur in a defamation case linked to his alleged remarks about Amit Shah, who was the BJP president at the time. His presence was required for the pronouncement of the verdict.

How the Defamation Case Against Rahul Gandhi Began

The case dates back to August 4, 2018, when BJP leader Vijay Mishra filed a complaint against Gandhi. Mishra, a former chairman of the Sultanpur District Cooperative Bank, alleged that Gandhi had made objectionable remarks about Amit Shah. The alleged comments were made during a campaign rally in Bengaluru ahead of the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections.

The court proceedings brought Gandhi to Sultanpur on Monday, but the accident involving vehicles at the rear of his convoy left several people injured along the way.

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Watch Video: Rahul Gandhi Safe as 5 Vehicles in His Convoy Collide With Ambulance on UP’s Purvanchal Expressway While He Heads for Defamation Verdict
Tags: ambulance crashcongress newsdefamation-caserahul gandhiRahul Gandhi AccidentSultanpur CourtUP expresswayup news

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Watch Video: Rahul Gandhi Safe as 5 Vehicles in His Convoy Collide With Ambulance on UP’s Purvanchal Expressway While He Heads for Defamation Verdict

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Watch Video: Rahul Gandhi Safe as 5 Vehicles in His Convoy Collide With Ambulance on UP’s Purvanchal Expressway While He Heads for Defamation Verdict

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Watch Video: Rahul Gandhi Safe as 5 Vehicles in His Convoy Collide With Ambulance on UP’s Purvanchal Expressway While He Heads for Defamation Verdict
Watch Video: Rahul Gandhi Safe as 5 Vehicles in His Convoy Collide With Ambulance on UP’s Purvanchal Expressway While He Heads for Defamation Verdict
Watch Video: Rahul Gandhi Safe as 5 Vehicles in His Convoy Collide With Ambulance on UP’s Purvanchal Expressway While He Heads for Defamation Verdict
Watch Video: Rahul Gandhi Safe as 5 Vehicles in His Convoy Collide With Ambulance on UP’s Purvanchal Expressway While He Heads for Defamation Verdict
Watch Video: Rahul Gandhi Safe as 5 Vehicles in His Convoy Collide With Ambulance on UP’s Purvanchal Expressway While He Heads for Defamation Verdict

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