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Home > India News > Watch Video: SP Sits on Government Lawyer’s Chair, Advocate Asks to Move Back, Then Jail Order Sparks Protests, Courtroom Vandalism at Allahabad High Court

Watch Video: SP Sits on Government Lawyer’s Chair, Advocate Asks to Move Back, Then Jail Order Sparks Protests, Courtroom Vandalism at Allahabad High Court

A seating dispute involving a police superintendent and a lawyer at the Allahabad High Court has triggered a major protest. Lawyers allege that an advocate was ordered to be sent to jail, prompting a courtroom protest and a boycott call.

Lawyers Protest After SP’s Seating Dispute, Courtroom Vandalised (Photo: X)
Lawyers Protest After SP’s Seating Dispute, Courtroom Vandalised (Photo: X)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Wed 2026-10-28 18:03 IST

A controversy over a police officer’s seating arrangement at the Allahabad High Court has sparked outrage among lawyers. The dispute allegedly escalated after an advocate was ordered to be sent to jail following a complaint by a district Superintendent of Police (SP).

Angry lawyers reportedly vandalised Courtroom No. 49 and raised slogans outside the High Court. The Allahabad High Court Bar Association has also sought the Chief Justice’s intervention, calling the incident a matter of concern for the dignity of advocates.

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Allahabad High Court Seating Dispute: What Happened in Court No. 49?

According to reports, the incident took place on Tuesday, October 27, when an SP from a district appeared before the High Court. A chair had reportedly been placed in the front row of Justice Ajay Bhanot’s courtroom for officials. However, the SP allegedly occupied the chair meant for the government advocate.

An advocate then reportedly asked the police officer to move to the second row. What appeared to be a seating-related disagreement soon turned into a major controversy.

Advocate Allegedly Ordered to Be Sent to Jail

The situation reportedly escalated after Justice Ajay Bhanot arrived in the courtroom. The SP allegedly raised a complaint about the advocate’s behaviour. According to the allegations, the judge then ordered the advocate to be sent to jail. The lawyer reportedly apologised, but was also asked to apologise to the SP.

The developments angered other advocates present in the courtroom. Lawyers also alleged that senior advocate BP Srivastava was mocked during the proceedings. However, the allegations and the sequence of events have not been independently verified.

Allahabad High Court Bar Association Seeks Chief Justice’s Intervention

After the incident, the Allahabad High Court Bar Association president Dr CP Upadhyay and general secretary Santosh Kumar Mishra wrote a letter to the Chief Justice. In that letter, they ask the Chief Justice to interfere in this matter as lawyers have announced a boycott of court proceedings in protest.

Lawyers Vandalise Courtroom, Raise Slogans

The controversy soon spilt beyond the courtroom. Angry advocates allegedly vandalised Courtroom No. 49 and raised slogans outside the High Court premises.

The incident has triggered concerns over the relationship between the judiciary and the legal fraternity. Further developments are expected as the matter draws attention within the High Court. The next steps, including any administrative action, are awaited.

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Watch Video: SP Sits on Government Lawyer’s Chair, Advocate Asks to Move Back, Then Jail Order Sparks Protests, Courtroom Vandalism at Allahabad High Court
Tags: Allahabad High CourtCourtroom RowCourtroom VandalismHigh Court NewsJustice Ajay BhanotLawyers ProtestSP Controversyup news

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Watch Video: SP Sits on Government Lawyer’s Chair, Advocate Asks to Move Back, Then Jail Order Sparks Protests, Courtroom Vandalism at Allahabad High Court

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Watch Video: SP Sits on Government Lawyer’s Chair, Advocate Asks to Move Back, Then Jail Order Sparks Protests, Courtroom Vandalism at Allahabad High Court

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Watch Video: SP Sits on Government Lawyer’s Chair, Advocate Asks to Move Back, Then Jail Order Sparks Protests, Courtroom Vandalism at Allahabad High Court
Watch Video: SP Sits on Government Lawyer’s Chair, Advocate Asks to Move Back, Then Jail Order Sparks Protests, Courtroom Vandalism at Allahabad High Court
Watch Video: SP Sits on Government Lawyer’s Chair, Advocate Asks to Move Back, Then Jail Order Sparks Protests, Courtroom Vandalism at Allahabad High Court
Watch Video: SP Sits on Government Lawyer’s Chair, Advocate Asks to Move Back, Then Jail Order Sparks Protests, Courtroom Vandalism at Allahabad High Court
Watch Video: SP Sits on Government Lawyer’s Chair, Advocate Asks to Move Back, Then Jail Order Sparks Protests, Courtroom Vandalism at Allahabad High Court

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