Watch Video: SP Sits on Government Lawyer’s Chair, Advocate Asks to Move Back, Then Jail Order Sparks Protests, Courtroom Vandalism at Allahabad High Court

A controversy over a police officer’s seating arrangement at the Allahabad High Court has sparked outrage among lawyers. The dispute allegedly escalated after an advocate was ordered to be sent to jail following a complaint by a district Superintendent of Police (SP).

Angry lawyers reportedly vandalised Courtroom No. 49 and raised slogans outside the High Court. The Allahabad High Court Bar Association has also sought the Chief Justice’s intervention, calling the incident a matter of concern for the dignity of advocates.

Allahabad High Court Seating Dispute: What Happened in Court No. 49?

According to reports, the incident took place on Tuesday, October 27, when an SP from a district appeared before the High Court. A chair had reportedly been placed in the front row of Justice Ajay Bhanot’s courtroom for officials. However, the SP allegedly occupied the chair meant for the government advocate.

An advocate then reportedly asked the police officer to move to the second row. What appeared to be a seating-related disagreement soon turned into a major controversy.

इलाहाबाद हाईकोर्ट में जस्टिस अजय भनोट की अदालत में वकीलों का हंगामा, कोर्ट रूम नंबर 49 में तोड़फोड़ प्रयागराज के इलाहाबाद हाईकोर्ट परिसर में आज सुबह जस्टिस अजय भनोट की कोर्ट रूम नंबर 49 में वकीलों ने भारी हंगामा किया और तोड़फोड़ की। घटना इतनी गंभीर हो गई कि सुरक्षाबलों को जस्टिस भनोट को पिछले दरवाजे से सुरक्षित बाहर निकालना पड़ा।⁠ मामले की जड़ 27 अक्टूबर को हुई घटना में छिपी है। हाईकोर्ट बार एसोसिएशन के अनुसार, जस्टिस भनोट ने कोर्ट रूम में पुलिस अधिकारियों व अन्य वरिष्ठ अधिकारियों के लिए अगली पंक्ति में अलग कुर्सी रखने की प्रथा शुरू की है। एक मामले में सुनवाई के दौरान औरैया के पुलिस अधीक्षक अभिषेक भारती अतिरिक्त सरकारी अधिवक्ता के पीछे बैठे थे। एक अधिवक्ता ने सम्मानपूर्वक उनसे पीछे बैठने को कहा कि “यह आपकी सीट नहीं है।” इस पर अधिवक्ता को डांटा गया और जज से शिकायत करने की बात कही गयी। जस्टिस भनोट के आने पर शिकायत की गई, जिसके बाद कथित तौर पर जज ने अधिवक्ता की ओर उंगली उठाते हुए कड़े शब्दों में जेल भेजने की बात कही। अधिवक्ता के माफी मांगने पर उन्हें पुलिस अधिकारी से भी माफी मांगने को मजबूर किया गया। एसोसिएशन का यह भी आरोप है कि कोर्ट में मौजूद वरिष्ठ अधिवक्ता बी.पी./वी.पी. श्रीवास्तव का मजाक उड़ाया गया।⁠ इस घटना से नाराज हाईकोर्ट बार एसोसिएशन अध्यक्ष डॉ. सी.पी. उपाध्याय और महासचिव संतोष कुमार मिश्रा ने 27 अक्टूबर को मुख्य न्यायाधीश को पत्र लिखकर कार्रवाई की मांग की और चेतावनी दी कि उचित कार्रवाई न होने पर जस्टिस भनोट की अदालत का बहिष्कार किया जाएगा। पत्र में कहा गया कि अगर कोर्ट वकील का अपमान करने के लिए स्वतंत्र है तो वकील भी कोर्ट का अपमान करने से नहीं हिचकेगा।⁠28 अक्टूबर की सुबह स्थिति बिगड़ गई। वकीलों ने कोर्ट रूम नंबर 49 में प्रवेश कर तोड़फोड़ की और हंगामा किया। सुरक्षाबलों ने तुरंत सक्रिय होकर जस्टिस भनोट को पिछले दरवाजे से सुरक्षित परिसर से बाहर निकाला। हाईकोर्ट परिसर में तनावपूर्ण माहौल रहा और बार एसोसिएशन की बहिष्कार की धमकी के बीच स्थिति अभी भी संवेदनशील बनी हुई है। — Chandan Pandey (@Chandanup65) October 28, 2026

Advocate Allegedly Ordered to Be Sent to Jail

The situation reportedly escalated after Justice Ajay Bhanot arrived in the courtroom. The SP allegedly raised a complaint about the advocate’s behaviour. According to the allegations, the judge then ordered the advocate to be sent to jail. The lawyer reportedly apologised, but was also asked to apologise to the SP.

The developments angered other advocates present in the courtroom. Lawyers also alleged that senior advocate BP Srivastava was mocked during the proceedings. However, the allegations and the sequence of events have not been independently verified.

Allahabad High Court Bar Association Seeks Chief Justice’s Intervention

After the incident, the Allahabad High Court Bar Association president Dr CP Upadhyay and general secretary Santosh Kumar Mishra wrote a letter to the Chief Justice. In that letter, they ask the Chief Justice to interfere in this matter as lawyers have announced a boycott of court proceedings in protest.

Lawyers Vandalise Courtroom, Raise Slogans

The controversy soon spilt beyond the courtroom. Angry advocates allegedly vandalised Courtroom No. 49 and raised slogans outside the High Court premises.

The incident has triggered concerns over the relationship between the judiciary and the legal fraternity. Further developments are expected as the matter draws attention within the High Court. The next steps, including any administrative action, are awaited.