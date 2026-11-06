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Home > India News > Watch Video: Steel Pipes Pierce Thar’s Body After Rickshaw Collision In Delhi – What Happened On Jhandewalan’s Eidgah Road?

Watch Video: Steel Pipes Pierce Thar’s Body After Rickshaw Collision In Delhi – What Happened On Jhandewalan’s Eidgah Road?

A goods rickshaw carrying unsecured steel pipes collided with a Mahindra Thar on Delhi's Eidgah Road, leaving metal rods pierced through the SUV's cabin. No serious injuries were reported.

Steel Pipes Pierce Thar’s Body After Rickshaw Collision In Delhi - What Happened On Jhandewalan’s Eidgah Road? (Image Credit: @sahii199/X)
Steel Pipes Pierce Thar’s Body After Rickshaw Collision In Delhi - What Happened On Jhandewalan’s Eidgah Road? (Image Credit: @sahii199/X)

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Fri 2026-11-06 08:34 IST

A busy stretch of Eidgah Road in Jhandewalan turned into the scene of a frightening close call on Friday morning, when a goods rickshaw loaded with long steel pipes collided with a grey Mahindra Thar SUV. The pipes tore through the SUV’s side and ran deep into its cabin. Video of the aftermath is now spreading across social media.

A Normal Morning Turns Dangerous

Eidgah Road is a congested city stretch where goods vehicles, cars and pedestrians share limited space. Into this traffic came a goods rickshaw carrying heavy bundles of long steel pipes. Reports say the load was not secured. Near the Thar, which carries Himachal Pradesh registration HP 33G 0492, the two vehicles collided.

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The Moment of Impact

The force of the collision sent the loose pipes forward like spears. They struck the passenger side of the Thar, just below the side mirror, and pushed through the door area into the cabin. The video shows the scale of the damage, with metal poking through the SUV’s body.

Miracle on the Road

Despite the damage, no deaths or serious injuries were reported among the people in the Thar or the rickshaw driver. Had the pipes entered a few moments differently, or had someone been seated in the line of impact, the outcome could have been very different.

Gathering Crowd

People passing by stopped to see the damages done to the SUV with pipes stuck in it. The video of the scene was soon posted on the internet, where many people expressed their shock about how narrowly this accident escaped tragedy.

The Question of Safety

The incident has renewed attention on how heavy and sharp materials are carried through crowded city roads. Long pipes or rods that stick out or are left unsecured can become a danger to everyone around, particularly when no warning flag marks the overhang. Basic rules on securing loads and marking projecting cargo exist for exactly this reason.

What Happens Next?

The police have not yet revealed anything about their course of action. The issues that still need to be answered are whether the rickshaw driver was loaded beyond the limits or was he breaking any load regulations, whether the collision was his fault, and if a case is going to be filed against him.

Also Read: Watch Video: Family Plans Surprise Welcome For Promoted Punjab Cop, Confetti Cannon Fails; But What He Does Next Leaves Everyone Emotional

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Watch Video: Steel Pipes Pierce Thar’s Body After Rickshaw Collision In Delhi – What Happened On Jhandewalan’s Eidgah Road?
Tags: Delhi NewsDelhi Thar accidentDelhi traffic accidenthome-hero-pos-4Jhandewalan road accidentsteel pipe accidentSteel Pipessteel pipes pierce Thar

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Watch Video: Steel Pipes Pierce Thar’s Body After Rickshaw Collision In Delhi – What Happened On Jhandewalan’s Eidgah Road?

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Watch Video: Steel Pipes Pierce Thar’s Body After Rickshaw Collision In Delhi – What Happened On Jhandewalan’s Eidgah Road?

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Watch Video: Steel Pipes Pierce Thar’s Body After Rickshaw Collision In Delhi – What Happened On Jhandewalan’s Eidgah Road?
Watch Video: Steel Pipes Pierce Thar’s Body After Rickshaw Collision In Delhi – What Happened On Jhandewalan’s Eidgah Road?
Watch Video: Steel Pipes Pierce Thar’s Body After Rickshaw Collision In Delhi – What Happened On Jhandewalan’s Eidgah Road?
Watch Video: Steel Pipes Pierce Thar’s Body After Rickshaw Collision In Delhi – What Happened On Jhandewalan’s Eidgah Road?
Watch Video: Steel Pipes Pierce Thar’s Body After Rickshaw Collision In Delhi – What Happened On Jhandewalan’s Eidgah Road?

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