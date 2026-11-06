Watch Video: Steel Pipes Pierce Thar’s Body After Rickshaw Collision In Delhi – What Happened On Jhandewalan’s Eidgah Road?

A busy stretch of Eidgah Road in Jhandewalan turned into the scene of a frightening close call on Friday morning, when a goods rickshaw loaded with long steel pipes collided with a grey Mahindra Thar SUV. The pipes tore through the SUV’s side and ran deep into its cabin. Video of the aftermath is now spreading across social media.

A Normal Morning Turns Dangerous

Eidgah Road is a congested city stretch where goods vehicles, cars and pedestrians share limited space. Into this traffic came a goods rickshaw carrying heavy bundles of long steel pipes. Reports say the load was not secured. Near the Thar, which carries Himachal Pradesh registration HP 33G 0492, the two vehicles collided.

🚨 दिल्ली के झंडेवालान में बड़ा हादसा टला आज सुबह ईदगाह रोड, झंडेवालान के पास स्टील पाइप ले जा रहे एक रिक्शे की थार गाड़ी से टक्कर हो गई। टक्कर के बाद स्टील के पाइप थार के गेट को चीरते हुए गाड़ी के अंदर तक घुस गए वीडियो में हादसे की भयावह तस्वीर साफ दिखाई दे रही है सड़क पर भारी सामान ले जाते समय सुरक्षा नियमों का पालन बेहद जरूरी है गनीमत रही कि इस घटना में किसी के हताहत होने की जानकारी सामने नहीं आई है — Sahil chabra (@sahii199) November 5, 2026

The Moment of Impact

The force of the collision sent the loose pipes forward like spears. They struck the passenger side of the Thar, just below the side mirror, and pushed through the door area into the cabin. The video shows the scale of the damage, with metal poking through the SUV’s body.

Miracle on the Road

Despite the damage, no deaths or serious injuries were reported among the people in the Thar or the rickshaw driver. Had the pipes entered a few moments differently, or had someone been seated in the line of impact, the outcome could have been very different.

Gathering Crowd

People passing by stopped to see the damages done to the SUV with pipes stuck in it. The video of the scene was soon posted on the internet, where many people expressed their shock about how narrowly this accident escaped tragedy.

The Question of Safety

The incident has renewed attention on how heavy and sharp materials are carried through crowded city roads. Long pipes or rods that stick out or are left unsecured can become a danger to everyone around, particularly when no warning flag marks the overhang. Basic rules on securing loads and marking projecting cargo exist for exactly this reason.

What Happens Next?

The police have not yet revealed anything about their course of action. The issues that still need to be answered are whether the rickshaw driver was loaded beyond the limits or was he breaking any load regulations, whether the collision was his fault, and if a case is going to be filed against him.

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