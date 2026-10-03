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Home > India News > Watch Video | Vande Bharat Sets Record, Speeds Across World’s Highest Chenab Bridge at 100 Kmph

Watch Video | Vande Bharat Sets Record, Speeds Across World’s Highest Chenab Bridge at 100 Kmph

The Katra-Banihal railway section in Jammu and Kashmir has raised its maximum permissible speed from 75 kmph to 100 kmph. A Vande Bharat Express has now crossed both the Chenab and Anji Khad bridges at the new speed.

Vande Bharat Crosses Chenab Bridge At 100 Kmph
Vande Bharat Crosses Chenab Bridge At 100 Kmph

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Sat 2026-10-03 12:10 IST

Vande Bharat Express has crossed Jammu and Kashmir’s Chenab and Anji Khad railway bridges at 100 kmph, marking a new operational milestone for the railway network connecting the Kashmir Valley with the rest of India. The test run came after Indian Railways increased the maximum permissible speed on the 111-km Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-Banihal section from 75 kmph to 100 kmph. The revised speed was successfully tested this week, according to railway officials.

Vande Bharat Crosses Chenab Bridge At 100 Kmph

The latest run is significant because the route includes two of India’s most technically challenging railway bridges. The Chenab Rail Bridge, standing 359 metres above the riverbed, is the world’s highest railway arch bridge. The 1,315-metre-long structure is also 35 metres taller than the Eiffel Tower and forms a key part of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL). 

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The Vande Bharat’s 100-kmph run across the bridge was described by the Railways as a new record. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw also shared a video of the train crossing the bridge at the enhanced speed. 

Watch The Video Here

Anji Khad Bridge Also Crossed At 100 Kmph

The train also crossed the Anji Khad Railway Bridge, India’s first cable-stayed railway bridge, at the same speed. The bridge is 725 metres long and 331 metres above the riverbed, supported by 96 high-tensile cables. It forms part of the Katra-Banihal section and spans the deep Anji River valley. 

The increase in permitted speed follows compliance with prescribed safety conditions and is expected to improve train operations and reduce travel time along the challenging mountain route. 

What The 100 Kmph Speed Means For Kashmir Rail Connectivity

The speed upgrade is another step in making the USBRL a more efficient rail link. The wider project spans 272 km and includes difficult Himalayan terrain, tunnels and major bridges. 

The Katra-Srinagar Vande Bharat service was launched in June 2025 following the inauguration of the Chenab and Anji bridges. The latest speed enhancement means trains can now operate at up to 100 kmph on the Katra-Banihal section, compared with the earlier 75-kmph limit. 

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Watch Video | Vande Bharat Sets Record, Speeds Across World’s Highest Chenab Bridge at 100 Kmph
Tags: Kashmir RailwaysVande Bharat

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Watch Video | Vande Bharat Sets Record, Speeds Across World’s Highest Chenab Bridge at 100 Kmph

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Watch Video | Vande Bharat Sets Record, Speeds Across World’s Highest Chenab Bridge at 100 Kmph
Watch Video | Vande Bharat Sets Record, Speeds Across World’s Highest Chenab Bridge at 100 Kmph
Watch Video | Vande Bharat Sets Record, Speeds Across World’s Highest Chenab Bridge at 100 Kmph
Watch Video | Vande Bharat Sets Record, Speeds Across World’s Highest Chenab Bridge at 100 Kmph
Watch Video | Vande Bharat Sets Record, Speeds Across World’s Highest Chenab Bridge at 100 Kmph

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