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Home > India News > Watch Videos: CJP Protesters Heading To Jantar Mantar Detained, Top Leaders Taken Into Custody; Viral Clips Show People Bundled Into Police Vans

Watch Videos: CJP Protesters Heading To Jantar Mantar Detained, Top Leaders Taken Into Custody; Viral Clips Show People Bundled Into Police Vans

Delhi Police detain CJP Protest supporters heading to Jantar Mantar and take them to Chhatrasal Stadium as leaders and opposition figures are held ahead of the mega protest.

CJP Protesters Detained, Leaders Held Ahead Of Jantar Mantar March (Image: X)
CJP Protesters Detained, Leaders Held Ahead Of Jantar Mantar March (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Sat 2026-10-10 13:30 IST

Delhi Police detained protesters heading towards Jantar Mantar on Friday morning and took them to Chhatrasal Stadium, as authorities moved to keep the iconic protest site out of bounds during the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) Protest over alleged electoral irregularities. Visuals showed protesters being bundled into police vans near areas such as Connaught Place, while another video showed several protesters surrounded by cops inside a van.

CJP Protest leaders detained as police tighten security across Delhi

The CJP’s top leaders, Abhijeet Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das, were taken into preventive custody after their flight landed in Delhi. Reportedly, around 400 protesters had also been detained overnight. At least 45 metro stations were shut and hundreds of trains were cancelled as police tried to prevent a large turnout similar to the July paper leak protests.

The CJP had called the mega CJP Protest at Jantar Mantar seeking the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in voter registration and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process. Police denied permission, saying the organisers had informed authorities late.

CJP Protest sees opposition leaders detained at Chhatrasal Stadium

As per reports, CPI(M) MP John Brittas and former Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan were among those detained at Chhatrasal Stadium. Sharing a video from the venue, Brittas accused the police of “behaving without basic courtesy.”

The CJP emerged from a viral movement and has received support from several opposition outfits. The latest CJP Protest comes after the group had demanded Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation over alleged electoral illegalities.

Why Delhi Police prepared early for CJP Protest

The detentions are part of efforts to avoid the chaos seen during the July 20 CJP Protest, when supporters demonstrated over alleged exam paper leaks and demanded the resignation of then Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Pradhan later resigned and the government accepted their demands.

This time, Delhi Police prepared well in advance, shutting at least 45 metro stations and cancelling more than 200 trains to prevent a repeat of the July protests and a huge gathering at Jantar Mantar.

Also Read: First Wife Slits Husband’s Throat After He Transferred Land To Second Wife In Uttar Pradesh; Absconding Wife Unhappy With Transaction, Father Of Six Found Murdered In Field    

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Watch Videos: CJP Protesters Heading To Jantar Mantar Detained, Top Leaders Taken Into Custody; Viral Clips Show People Bundled Into Police Vans
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Watch Videos: CJP Protesters Heading To Jantar Mantar Detained, Top Leaders Taken Into Custody; Viral Clips Show People Bundled Into Police Vans
Watch Videos: CJP Protesters Heading To Jantar Mantar Detained, Top Leaders Taken Into Custody; Viral Clips Show People Bundled Into Police Vans
Watch Videos: CJP Protesters Heading To Jantar Mantar Detained, Top Leaders Taken Into Custody; Viral Clips Show People Bundled Into Police Vans
Watch Videos: CJP Protesters Heading To Jantar Mantar Detained, Top Leaders Taken Into Custody; Viral Clips Show People Bundled Into Police Vans
Watch Videos: CJP Protesters Heading To Jantar Mantar Detained, Top Leaders Taken Into Custody; Viral Clips Show People Bundled Into Police Vans

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