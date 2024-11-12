Watch: Vistara Ground Staff Gets Emotional; Bid Final Farewell Last Night

Vistara ground staff and crew members at Odisha's Biju Patnaik International Airport get emotional while bidding their goodbyes to the last flight

As Vistara’s end nears, ground staff and crew members at Odisha’s Biju Patnaik International Airport get emotional while bidding their goodbyes to the last Vistara flight on Monday. The video of the crew bidding the final farewells to the flight went largely viral over social media.

Airport staff bid farewell to the last Vistara flight ahead of merger with Air India.pic.twitter.com/KIzZxvOfih — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) November 12, 2024

The full-service carrier’s final flight before merging with Air India was to Delhi. On Monday evening, the maiden aircraft of the combined Air India-Vistara company departed Doha for Mumbai. The flight ‘AI2286’ is scheduled to land in Mumbai early on Tuesday morning after departing Doha at approximately 10.07 p.m. local time. Additionally, it marks the combined company’s first foreign flight.

The airline, on Sunday, took to its Instagram handle to bid farewell to the last flight. The post read, “As the plane ascends, so do our dreams; let’s glide toward the future, where the sky isn’t the limit, but just the beginning.”

Following the Vistara-Air India merger, Singapore Airlines, which owns 49% of Vistara, would own 25.1% of Air India.

To guarantee a seamless experience for Vistara passengers, Air India has placed extra resources at touch points and airports, such as support desk kiosks. The ticket offices and check-in terminals at Vistara airport will eventually belong to Air India.

The distinctive four-digit Air India code, which starts with the number “2,” will be used to identify Vistara aircraft.