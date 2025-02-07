Watch: WB Government Employee Stabs 4 Colleagues After Leave Application Was Rejected In Kolkata’s Newtown

Sarkar, who works in the technical education department at Karigari Bhavan, reportedly lost his temper after his leave application was rejected.

An employee of a West Bengal government department, furious that his leave application had been denied, went on a stabbing spree and stabbed four coworkers inside the office and then wandered the streets with a blood-stained knife on Thursday afternoon in Kolkata’s Newtown neighborhood. Later on, Amit Kumar Sarkar was placed under police arrest.

Sarkar, who works in the technical education department at Karigari Bhavan, reportedly lost his temper after his leave application was rejected. This led to a heated argument with his colleagues, which escalated into a violent stabbing spree. He attacked four employees, including a security guard, leaving two of them in critical condition.

As described by eyewitnesses, the entire workplace became chaotic as people scrambled to flee the unexpected violence. The injured coworkers were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment: Jaydeb Chakraborty, Santanu Saha, Sartha Late, and Sheikh Satabul.

Graphic Video of Sarkar Walking on the Streets Wielding a Knife:

Denied leave, West Bengal employee goes on stabbing spree, walks with bloodied knife 🔪 Kolkata Police on Thursday arrested a West Bengal government employee for allegedly stabbing and injuring his colleagues after his leave request was declined, sources said. 👇 pic.twitter.com/0gOMejWxZg — Trend Brief (@Trend_Brief) February 6, 2025

After the attack, Sarkar walked out of the office and was seen strolling down a busy road, still clutching the knife in one hand while carrying two bags. Passersby captured the unsettling sight on their mobile phones, with videos showing him warning people to keep their distance. The footage quickly went viral on social media, triggering widespread alarm.

The situation was finally brought under control when a traffic police officer confronted Sarkar and ordered him to surrender. After initial hesitation, he complied and was taken into custody without further incident.

According to media reports, Sarkar is said to have told police during interrogation that some colleagues had made offensive remarks about his father, which further infuriated him. However, that is not proven so far.

The authorities are also investigating if Sarkar has any underlying mental issues that may have led to such extreme behavior. The authorities are also probing how he acquired the knife he used in committing the attack.

This horror incident in Kolkata happened when a similar incident was witnessed in Gurugram last month. A 26-year-old man was stabbed to death allegedly by a colleague in a case of a work dispute. Such cases have witnessed an increase in the number of conflict cases turning into violence, prompting more strings to be attached to grievance redressal in offices.

Sarkar was charged under numerous sections and cases have been registered against him. Police officials vowed to conduct deep investigations into the motive behind the assault and Sarkar’s mental states.

The citizens of Kolkata are still speechless over the gruesome photographs of a man walking down the street carrying blood-stained weaponry.

