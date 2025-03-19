Watch: Why Did This Man Change His ‘India’ T-Shirt In A viral Video?

A video titled "Man denounces Indian citizenship in hilarious fashion" has gone viral, drawing widespread attention on social media. The clip captures a unique and theatrical moment where a man celebrates his new citizenship in an unconventional way.

A Dramatic Gesture Goes Viral

In the now-trending Instagram reel, the man confidently walks around wearing a blue T-shirt with “India” written across it. Then, in a dramatic move, he removes it to reveal a New Zealand T-shirt underneath. The crowd around him erupts in cheers, and even the officials present can be seen smiling at his theatrical display.

The video has garnered over two million views, with social media users sharing mixed reactions. While some found his celebration amusing and understandable, others criticized him for disrespecting his Indian roots.

Mixed Reactions Online

The man’s grand display has sparked strong opinions across social media. Many users supported his enthusiasm, acknowledging the struggles that might have led him to seek a new life abroad. One user commented, “Ten years ago, this would have made me mad. Now I understand why he’s celebrating.”

Others echoed similar sentiments, highlighting the challenges they face in India. A practising architect wrote, “I’m facing an overwhelming amount of corruption on a daily basis, which is prompting me to consider leaving the country.” Another user humorously remarked, “The biggest achievement in India is leaving India.”

Criticism and Calls for Respect

However, not everyone was impressed with the man’s actions. Some users felt that his gesture showed a lack of respect for his home country. One comment read, “Someone who can’t respect where they come from… I know Kiwis are lovely people, but the attitude here is wrong for both countries. Have respect for both.”

Another sceptical user added, “And tell me that he will not celebrate Indian festivals after leaving India. He may leave India, but he will be Indian.”

Not Everyone Finds New Zealand Ideal

Interestingly, while this man was celebrating his move to New Zealand, not all Indians who have relocated there share the same enthusiasm. A Reddit post from an Indian who grew up in New Zealand warned others about the potential downsides of immigrating. The user described the country as “geographically isolated” and compared its lifestyle to living in a small town, disconnected from the rest of the world.

The Redditor also pointed out how India, with its vibrant culture, bustling markets, and countless festivals, offers a more dynamic lifestyle compared to New Zealand’s quieter, more laid-back environment.