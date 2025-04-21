Watch: Women In Maharashtra Are Climbing Down The Well To Fetch Water For Survival

In the heart of Borichiwadi village, the signs of a parched summer have already begun to show. Even before the peak of the season, the region is battling severe water scarcity, with groundwater levels dropping to alarming lows.

The situation has forced local women to take risky measures to secure basic drinking water. With most wells nearly dry, women are climbing into them using ropes, descending several feet to reach whatever little water remains. Carrying heavy pots on their heads, they make the difficult journey back up, only to repeat the task the next day.

Residents say this is not the first time Borichiwadi has struggled with water issues, but the early onset of scarcity this year has left them worried. “We don’t know how we’ll survive when summer actually peaks,” a local woman said.

Despite repeated appeals, villagers claim there has been little response from authorities. As temperatures continue to rise, so do the anxieties of Borichiwadi’s residents — especially its women, who are bearing the brunt of this deepening crisis.

