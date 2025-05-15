Home
Friday, May 16, 2025
  Watch | Women Wash Feet Of Miss World 2025 Contestants At Temple, Sparks Political Storm

Watch | Women Wash Feet Of Miss World 2025 Contestants At Temple, Sparks Political Storm

Political outrage erupts in Telangana after local women were made to wash and wipe the feet of Miss World 2025 contestants at Ramappa Temple; BRS and BJP seek apology.

Watch | Women Wash Feet Of Miss World 2025 Contestants At Temple, Sparks Political Storm


A major political controversy has erupted in Telangana after a video surfaced showing local women washing and wiping the feet of Miss World 2025 contestants before their entry into the historic Ramappa Temple in Mulugu district. The act, caught on camera, triggered massive outrage on social media and drew sharp criticism from the BJP and the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

WATCH:

The Miss World contestants, representing 109 countries, were visiting the UNESCO World Heritage site on Wednesday as part of the ongoing beauty pageant events in India. Ahead of their entry into the ancient temple, women volunteers—allegedly from Dalit, tribal, and poor backgrounds—were made to wash and wipe the contestants’ feet, a gesture many are calling “colonial”, “racist”, and “humiliating.”

Critics have lashed out at the Congress-led Telangana government, accusing it of sacrificing the dignity and self-respect of Telangana women to appease foreign guests.

Union Minister for Coal and Mines and Telangana BJP President G. Kishan Reddy called the act a disgrace. “In a shocking display of servility, the Telangana Congress government made local women wash and wipe the feet of Miss World contestants. This humiliating act reeks of a colonial-era mindset,” he said in a post on ‘X’.

Reddy also criticized the ritual taking place within the sacred grounds of Ramappa Temple, close to where revered goddesses Sammakka and Saralamma are worshipped. He blamed Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for demeaning Indian women in an attempt to impress his party’s central leadership. He demanded that Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi issue an apology to the women of Telangana.

The BRS, now in opposition, joined the protest by accusing the Congress government of damaging Telangana’s cultural identity and heritage. Former ministers and public representatives, including Sabitha Indra Reddy, Satyavati Rathod, Sunita Laxma Reddy, and MLA Kova Laxmi, wrote a letter to Sonia Gandhi.

In the letter, they demanded an unconditional apology from CM Revanth Reddy, stating that the act deeply hurt the pride of the people of Telangana. They said such actions could provoke a backlash from the state’s women and alienate its four crore citizens.

“The Congress government has not only insulted our women but also dishonored our cultural legacy. It is shameful and unacceptable,” the BRS leaders wrote.

The controversy continues to escalate, with citizens and political figures alike demanding accountability and respect for Telangana’s women and traditions.

ALSO READ: Amritsar Hooch Tragedy: Death Toll Climbs to 27 As Officials Confirm 4 More Deaths

