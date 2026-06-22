Which Indian States Face the Worst Water Scarcity And Why? Explained

What is Water Scarcity?
Physical water scarcity occurs when there is a very small amount of water available in nature itself. This shows up a lot in dry, desert-like places, where rainfall stays low, year after year.
What is the Water Scarcity Situation in India?
Which Indian States Face the Worst Water Scarcity?
Rajasthan
Maharashtra
Karnataka
Tamil Nadu
Tamil Nadu, meanwhile , leans heavily on monsoon showers, and these monsoons can be unreliable, also distributed in a patchy way. If the rains don’t come, or if they are weak then water storage falls fast. Places such as Chennai have dealt with major water crises in recent years, largely because the city grew quickly, plus groundwater has been overused. And the lakes, reservoirs that once supported the city, they’ve also shrunk in capacity over time, which makes the situation even harder.
Manisha Chauhan is a passionate journalist with 3 years of experience in the media industry, covering everything from trending entertainment buzz and celebrity spotlights to thought-provoking book reviews and practical health tips. Known for blending fresh perspectives with reader-friendly writing, she creates content that informs, entertains, and inspires. When she’s not chasing the next viral story, you’ll find her diving into a good book or exploring new wellness trends.