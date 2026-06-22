Which Indian States Face the Worst Water Scarcity And Why? Explained

Water scarcity is a serious problem in several parts of India, specially when summer hits and the dry seasons come along. Some states end up with even more shortage than others because rain is low, drought conditions keep repeating , groundwater is being used too much, and the cities are growing really fast. The groundwater levels are falling which can harm food supply and economic growth. To solve this bigger problem, India needs to reuse water more carefully and try to adopt smarter farming methods that use less water.

What is Water Scarcity?

A water crisis happens when a place has not enough clean, usable water so that people, industries, and also nature can really manage their needs. This is common in dry or desert areas where rain chances are slightly low.

Physical water scarcity occurs when there is a very small amount of water available in nature itself. This shows up a lot in dry, desert-like places, where rainfall stays low, year after year.

Economic water scarcity is different. Water can be there, but folks still can’t really reach it because there are no proper pipes or storage systems, weak investment and lack of government support to move safe water around.

What is the Water Scarcity Situation in India?

India uses roughly one-fourth of all groundwater that is extracted across the world, nearly 250 billion cubic metres every year. Still, water availability per person keeps dropping, and it was about 1,486 cubic metres in 2021. The Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW) has reports saying that 11 out of 15 major river basins in India are now quite near to severe water stress.

India holds around 18% of the world’s population but only about 4% of its freshwater, which basically means something like 60 crore people already have to deal with high to extreme water shortage, day after day.

And even if India gets a lot of rain every year (around 4,000 billion cubic metres), only roughly 1,123 billion cubic metres of that water can actually be put to use.

Which Indian States Face the Worst Water Scarcity?

Rajasthan

Rajasthan faces the most severe water shortage in India, and it seems like the situation just doesn’t really ease up. A lot of the state has a desert climate with very little rainfall through out the year, so surface water is already scarce. Rivers and lakes are limited and they’re often seasonal too, so you don’t really get a steady supply. Because of that, people depend heavily on groundwater, but now it’s falling fast in many areas.

Maharashtra

Maharashtra, particularly areas like Marathwada and Vidarbha, also get hit by repeated droughts. The rainfall there is irregular, and sometimes the monsoons fail, or they arrive late, almost like a delayed promise. Agriculture uses a huge share of the available water, and in many places farmers rely on groundwater, wells, that whole system. Over time this pulls the water table down even further, and then water supply becomes unreliable for farming, but also for daily life, not just crops.

Karnataka

Northern Karnataka often hits water shortages because the climate is dry, and the rainfall is uneven and sporadic. A lot of districts rely on farming, which naturally raises the water demand, and then the whole balance becomes a little fragile. In the region, the rivers do not always keep a steady movement of water across the year, and on top of that the groundwater table is going down. So in practice, many villages end up struggling for drinking water during the summer spell, especially when it gets hotter.

Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu, meanwhile , leans heavily on monsoon showers, and these monsoons can be unreliable, also distributed in a patchy way. If the rains don’t come, or if they are weak then water storage falls fast. Places such as Chennai have dealt with major water crises in recent years, largely because the city grew quickly, plus groundwater has been overused. And the lakes, reservoirs that once supported the city, they’ve also shrunk in capacity over time, which makes the situation even harder.

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