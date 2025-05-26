‘Watershed Moment In Military Aviation History’: Indian Air Force Marks Operation Safed Sagar Anniversary Amid New Tensions with Pakistan

On Monday, the Indian Air Force (IAF) marked the anniversary of Operation Safed Sagar, a pivotal military operation that played a key role in India’s success during the 1999 Kargil War.

On Monday, the Indian Air Force (IAF) marked the anniversary of Operation Safed Sagar, a pivotal military operation that played a key role in India’s success during the 1999 Kargil War. This tribute comes at a time when tensions with Pakistan have once again escalated, following a string of cross-border attacks and India’s recent military response.

The operation, which took place during the intense fighting in the Kargil sector of Jammu and Kashmir, was launched to push back Pakistani troops and infiltrators who had illegally occupied Indian positions along the Line of Control (LoC).

In a post shared on X (formerly Twitter), the Indian Air Force wrote, “This was the first large-scale use of air power in the Kashmir region since the 1971 Indo-Pak war. Never before had an air force been tasked with such high-altitude precision operations in rugged mountainous terrain – making it a watershed moment in military aviation history.”

#ThisDayThatYear | 26 May 1999#OpSafedSagar — the Indian Air Force’s codename for its air operations during the KargilWar1999 — was launched in support of ground forces under Operation Vijay. It aimed to flush out Pakistani regulars and intruders who had occupied Indian… pic.twitter.com/CtBJvqRqsx Advertisement · Scroll to continue — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) May 26, 2025

Operation Safed Sagar: A bold and historic move

Operation Safed Sagar stands out in military history as one of the most daring uses of air power in challenging terrain. The IAF deployed a range of aircraft including Mirage 2000s, MiG-21s, Jaguars, MiG-23s, MiG-27s, MiG-29s, Mi-17 helicopters, and Chetaks to carry out strikes against enemy positions at high altitudes.

The IAF noted that the operation was a “trailblazer”, not just for its scale but also for the strategic lessons it offered.

“It saw air power employed in unconventional roles, demonstrated the effectiveness of limited use of air assets in a localised conflict, and shattered the long-held notion that use of air power would inevitably escalate into full-scale war,” the post said.

The IAF further emphasized the importance of precision strikes in shaping the outcome of the conflict.

“The operation not only showcased the versatility and resolve of the Indian Air Force but also established the deterrent value of calibrated air strikes—even in a low-intensity conflict. It proved that air power could decisively alter the course of battle without crossing international boundaries,” the Air Force added.

Background: Kargil War and Operation Vijay

The Kargil War broke out in May 1999 after Indian forces discovered that Pakistani soldiers and militants had captured several mountain peaks in the Kargil region. In response, India launched Operation Vijay, a military campaign to retake those positions.

The fighting lasted nearly three months, mostly on the icy ridges of the Himalayas, before Indian forces successfully regained control of the territory. July 26, the day India declared victory, is now celebrated each year as Kargil Vijay Diwas.

A tense backdrop: Recent military strikes after terror attack

This year’s commemoration of Operation Safed Sagar comes just days after a renewed round of military tensions between India and Pakistan, sparked by a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

On May 7, India launched Operation Sindoor, targeting multiple terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The operation was in response to the April 22 terror attack that killed 26 civilians in Pahalgam.

According to official sources, the Indian armed forces successfully destroyed nine terror camps and killed over 100 militants linked to groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), and Hizbul Mujahideen.

Escalation and counterattacks

Following India’s strikes, the Pakistani military retaliated by launching drones and missiles at targets in western India. However, Indian defense systems intercepted the attacks with minimal damage.

India responded with targeted strikes on military installations deep inside Pakistan, escalating the standoff.

After four days of intense exchanges, the two sides finally agreed to a ceasefire last Saturday, putting a pause on further escalation for now. The ceasefire came into effect immediately, though experts believe the situation remains fragile.