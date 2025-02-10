Home
Monday, February 10, 2025
WB School Jobs Row: Supreme Court Reserves Order On Pleas Against HC Verdict Invalidating Appointments

The Supreme Court reserved its judgment on petitions challenging the Calcutta High Court's April 22, 2024, decision that invalidated the appointment of 25,753 teachers and other staff in state-run and state-aided schools in West Bengal.

The Supreme Court on Monday reserved its judgment on petitions challenging the Calcutta High Court’s April 22, 2024, decision that invalidated the appointment of 25,753 teachers and other staff in state-run and state-aided schools in West Bengal.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar stated, “Arguments heard. Judgment reserved.” The court considered 124 petitions, including one filed by the West Bengal government, contesting the high court’s ruling.

A group of senior counsel, including Mukul Rohatgi, Ranjit Kumar, Abhishek Singhvi, Dushyant Dave, P. S. Patwalia, Rakesh Dwivedi, Maninder Singh, Shyam Divan, Prashant Bhushan, Meenakshi Arora, and Karuna Nandi, presented arguments representing both sides.

Advocate Rakesh Dwivedi argued on behalf of the West Bengal government, seeking to overturn the high court’s decision. The Supreme Court initiated the final hearing on December 19, 2023, and subsequently heard arguments on January 15, January 27, and February 10 before reserving its verdict on the politically significant case.

The Calcutta High Court had invalidated the appointments on the grounds of procedural irregularities, including tampering with Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) sheets and unauthorized rank alterations. Consequently, it deemed the appointment of 25,753 teachers and non-teaching staff unlawful.

On May 7, 2023, the Supreme Court temporarily stayed the high court’s order regarding the appointments made by the West Bengal School Service Commission (SSC). However, the court permitted the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to continue its inquiry into the alleged recruitment anomalies.

The case originated from purported irregularities in the 2016 recruitment process conducted by the West Bengal SSC. Of the 23 lakh candidates who appeared for 24,640 available positions, an anomalous total of 25,753 appointment letters were issued.

Earlier, the Supreme Court characterized the alleged recruitment scam in West Bengal as a “systemic fraud,” emphasizing that state authorities were obligated to maintain digitized records of the appointment process involving 25,753 teachers and non-teaching staff. The forthcoming judgment is expected to have significant ramifications on governance and the education sector in the state.

