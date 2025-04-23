We Are Ashamed That This Incident Happened In Kashmir: Mehbooba Mufti On Pahalgam Terror Attack

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday condemned the Pahalgam terror attack, describing it as an assault not only on innocent civilians but also on the spirit of Kashmiriyat.

“This was an attack not just by terrorists on the people, but on our identity and values as Kashmiris,” she said. Expressing deep regret, Mufti added, “We are ashamed that such an incident occurred on our soil. We stand in solidarity with the victims and their families.”

#WATCH | Srinagar | PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti says, "This was an attack not just by the terrorists on the people but also on our Kashmiriyat and us. I request the Union Home Minister to find out who the perpetrators were so that they can be punished. We are ashamed that this…

She urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to ensure a thorough probe and identify the perpetrators so they can be brought to justice.