Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Sunday, February 2, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

‘We’re Invisible’, Sex Workers On GB Road Still Struggle With Poor Living Conditions Ahead Of Delhi Elections

Despite housing around 74 brothels and a significant voter base, political leaders rarely visit the area during election campaigns. “We cast our votes like everyone else, but we are the least considered.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
‘We’re Invisible’, Sex Workers On GB Road Still Struggle With Poor Living Conditions Ahead Of Delhi Elections


As Delhi prepares for the assembly elections on February 5, the city’s red-light district, Garstin Bastion (GB) Road, remains plagued by poor living conditions and government neglect.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Sex workers in the area continue to struggle for basic amenities like clean water, sanitation, and reliable electricity.

Despite housing around 74 brothels and a significant voter base, political leaders rarely visit the area during election campaigns. “We cast our votes like everyone else, but we are the least considered,” said Savitri (name changed), a sex worker for over three decades. She described the cramped living conditions, where four to five women share a single room, and an entire floor of 10-15 women depends on a single washroom.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Reshma (name changed), another sex worker, highlighted persistent electricity cuts. “There’s no power for three to four hours in the morning and night. In summers, it’s unbearable,” she said, adding that their rooms lack proper ventilation.

Many workers feel ignored by political parties. “Every election, they come and make promises, but nothing changes,” said Rani (name changed), who has lived in GB Road for over a decade. Neha (name changed) pointed to the broken water pipeline, saying, “No one comes to fix it. The water we get is dirty, but we have no choice.”

Shoaib Iqbal, the sitting MLA from AAP, admitted he had never visited the area. “We do send our volunteers to tell them which button to press and vote,” he told The Indian Express. His son, Aaley Iqbal, is contesting this year’s election.

The area, historically a hardware and machinery market, evolved into a red-light district due to its proximity to Old Delhi Railway Station. Today, it houses hundreds of sex workers, many of whom were trafficked. “We’re treated like we don’t matter. No one talks to us, and when we complain, nothing gets done,” said Anita (name changed), a 70-year-old worker.

While NGOs occasionally visit, tangible improvements remain absent. “We don’t even have ration cards. Governments change, but our lives remain stagnant,” Anita added.

“Everybody knows we exist, but for them, we’re invisible,” one sex worker said. Their demands for basic dignity and rehabilitation continue to go unheard.

(inputs from Agencies)

ALSO READ: Delhi Elections: Kejriwal Accuses BJP of Misleading Jhuggi Residents with ₹3,000, Urges Not to Fall For “Trap”

Filed under

Delhi Elections 2025 Delhi GB Road Sex Workers

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Is Samantha Ruth Prabhu Dating Director Raj Nidimoru? This Viral Pic Spark Buzz!

Is Samantha Ruth Prabhu Dating Director Raj Nidimoru? This Viral Pic Spark Buzz!

‘If You Earned ₹12 Lakh During Nehruji’s Time…’, PM Modi Praises Budget 2025

‘If You Earned ₹12 Lakh During Nehruji’s Time…’, PM Modi Praises Budget 2025

Air Pollution Causes Coughing In 50% Of Mumbai’s Population, Survey Finds

Air Pollution Causes Coughing In 50% Of Mumbai’s Population, Survey Finds

Big Tax relief! New Tax Structure To Benefit 5.65 Cr Taxpayers, Saving ₹1 L Cr In Taxes: SBI Report

Big Tax relief! New Tax Structure To Benefit 5.65 Cr Taxpayers, Saving ₹1 L Cr...

Parliament To Host Special Screening of Ramayana: The Legend Of Prince Rama On Feb 15

Parliament To Host Special Screening of Ramayana: The Legend Of Prince Rama On Feb 15

Entertainment

Is Samantha Ruth Prabhu Dating Director Raj Nidimoru? This Viral Pic Spark Buzz!

Is Samantha Ruth Prabhu Dating Director Raj Nidimoru? This Viral Pic Spark Buzz!

Ex-Porn Film Actress Emily Willis Left Paralyzed After Alleged Rehab Negligence

Ex-Porn Film Actress Emily Willis Left Paralyzed After Alleged Rehab Negligence

Ashneer Grover Fires Back At Salman Khan, ‘Naam Nahi Jaanta Toh Bulaaya Kyun?‘

Ashneer Grover Fires Back At Salman Khan, ‘Naam Nahi Jaanta Toh Bulaaya Kyun?‘

‘Seriel Kisser, Tharki No. 1…’: Netzens Troll Udit Narayan After Kissing Female Fans Video Goes Viral

‘Seriel Kisser, Tharki No. 1…’: Netzens Troll Udit Narayan After Kissing Female Fans Video Goes

Udit Narayan Kissing Female Fans Sparks Row, Justifies Saying, ‘Not A Big Issue’

Udit Narayan Kissing Female Fans Sparks Row, Justifies Saying, ‘Not A Big Issue’

Lifestyle

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox