‘We’re Invisible’, Sex Workers On GB Road Still Struggle With Poor Living Conditions Ahead Of Delhi Elections

As Delhi prepares for the assembly elections on February 5, the city’s red-light district, Garstin Bastion (GB) Road, remains plagued by poor living conditions and government neglect.

Sex workers in the area continue to struggle for basic amenities like clean water, sanitation, and reliable electricity.

Despite housing around 74 brothels and a significant voter base, political leaders rarely visit the area during election campaigns. “We cast our votes like everyone else, but we are the least considered,” said Savitri (name changed), a sex worker for over three decades. She described the cramped living conditions, where four to five women share a single room, and an entire floor of 10-15 women depends on a single washroom.

Reshma (name changed), another sex worker, highlighted persistent electricity cuts. “There’s no power for three to four hours in the morning and night. In summers, it’s unbearable,” she said, adding that their rooms lack proper ventilation.

Many workers feel ignored by political parties. “Every election, they come and make promises, but nothing changes,” said Rani (name changed), who has lived in GB Road for over a decade. Neha (name changed) pointed to the broken water pipeline, saying, “No one comes to fix it. The water we get is dirty, but we have no choice.”

Shoaib Iqbal, the sitting MLA from AAP, admitted he had never visited the area. “We do send our volunteers to tell them which button to press and vote,” he told The Indian Express. His son, Aaley Iqbal, is contesting this year’s election.

The area, historically a hardware and machinery market, evolved into a red-light district due to its proximity to Old Delhi Railway Station. Today, it houses hundreds of sex workers, many of whom were trafficked. “We’re treated like we don’t matter. No one talks to us, and when we complain, nothing gets done,” said Anita (name changed), a 70-year-old worker.

While NGOs occasionally visit, tangible improvements remain absent. “We don’t even have ration cards. Governments change, but our lives remain stagnant,” Anita added.

“Everybody knows we exist, but for them, we’re invisible,” one sex worker said. Their demands for basic dignity and rehabilitation continue to go unheard.

