‘We Are Not In Danger, We Are The Danger’ Trends On X After Indian Army Launches Operation Sindoor

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the strikes, referring to them as an “act of war.” In a strongly worded statement, he confirmed that five sites in Pakistan were targeted under Operation Sindoor and warned that Pakistan would deliver a strong response.

Indian Army launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting nine terror camps in Pakistan and PoK in response to the Pahalgam terror attack

In a major counter-terrorism operation, the Indian Armed Forces carried out precision strikes in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) early on Wednesday, May 7. The operation, named ‘Operation Sindoor’, was launched in response to the recent Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 25 Indian citizens and one Nepali national.

Nine Terror Camps Hit in Targeted Missile Strikes?

According to the Ministry of Defence, Indian forces targeted nine terrorist infrastructure sites. The strikes were described as “focused, measured, and non-escalatory”, aimed specifically at camps believed to be involved in orchestrating attacks on Indian territory.

The ministry emphasized that no Pakistani military facilities were struck, highlighting India’s intent to contain the operation and avoid direct military confrontation.

‘We Are Not In Danger, We Are The Danger’ Trends On X

WE ARE NOT IN DANGER,WE ARE THE DANGER.#operation_sindoor pic.twitter.com/WgfpS9Owbj Advertisement · Scroll to continue — 🏳️ (@Kohlistan1842) May 6, 2025

🚨BIG BREAKING 22 April: Modi KO BATA DENA 07 May: Modi NE BATA DIYA WE ARE NOT IN DANGER, WE ARE THE DANGER. pic.twitter.com/9Q9qB5e9vU — Manni (@ThadhaniManish_) May 7, 2025

WE ARE NOT IN DANGER, WE ARE THE DANGER. #OperationSindoor — Xavier Uncle (@xavierunclelite) May 6, 2025

#BreakingNews This is the new India, it will enter the house and die. WE ARE NOT IN DANGER, WE ARE THE DANGER#OperationSindoor#IndianArmy #SurgicalStrike pic.twitter.com/Kzr3SWjlD5 https://t.co/9bv48NejMl — The Terminator (@TheTermina87857) May 7, 2025

Pakistan Responds, Calls Operation an ‘Act of War’

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the strikes, referring to them as an “act of war.” In a strongly worded statement, he confirmed that five sites in Pakistan were targeted under Operation Sindoor and warned that Pakistan would deliver a strong response.

Sharif posted on social media, asserting, “Pakistan has every right to respond forcefully to this aggression by India… Our armed forces and citizens are fully capable of defending the country.”

In a separate announcement, the Pakistani government accused India of “reckless aggression”, stating that the missile strikes had killed civilians, including women and children. The statement warned that such actions risk bringing the two nuclear-armed nations dangerously close to open conflict.

While India maintains the operation was a precision counter-terrorism strike, global observers are closely monitoring the situation as regional tensions rise.

ALSO READ: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Calls Operation Sindoor An Act Of War, Says, ‘We Will Not Tolerate Violations Of Our Sovereignty’