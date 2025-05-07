Home
Wednesday, May 7, 2025
  'We Are Ready To Fight For India': Rajasthan's Barmer Locals Support Operation Sindoor

‘We Are Ready To Fight For India’: Rajasthan’s Barmer Locals Support Operation Sindoor

The action was carried out in response to the brutal terror attack in Pahalgam, with the intent of neutralizing leadership figures responsible for repeated assaults on Indian civilians and security forces.

India launched a powerful counter-terror strike late Wednesday night, hitting multiple targets across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) in a mission named Operation Sindoor. The operation was aimed at eliminating high-ranking figures of terror groups Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), accused of orchestrating attacks on Indian soil.

Barmer Residents Express Support and Pride

In Rajasthan’s Barmer, a city that shares its borders with Pakistan, locals have responded to the news with pride and satisfaction.

Bhagirath Gosai, a resident of Barmer, said he was filled with happiness when he heard about the strikes in the morning. For him, the mission was not just about retaliation, but about justice for the lives lost in the Pahalgam terror attack.

“When I woke up today and got this information, I was extremely happy. It was important to teach the terrorists a lesson for killing Hindus by asking their religion in Pahalgam”, he said.

Another Barmer local, Shakoor Khan, echoed similar sentiments. He viewed the military action as a justified response to terrorism and pledged his full support to the armed forces.

“I am very happy that we have taken revenge. We stand with the Indian Army. We are ready to fight for India. I feel very proud”, he said.

High-Level Military Coordination Underway

In the aftermath of the operation, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held discussions with the top brass of the Indian Army, Air Force, and Navy to assess the situation.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has scheduled a press briefing for 10:00 AM on Wednesday to provide more insights into Operation Sindoor and its outcomes.

Historic Military Action Against Terrorism

Operation Sindoor is being viewed as India’s most aggressive military move inside Pakistani territory since the 1971 war. According to reports from CNN, the strikes went deeper into Pakistan’s undisputed areas than any previous operations in the last five decades.

The action was carried out in response to the brutal terror attack in Pahalgam, with the intent of neutralizing leadership figures responsible for repeated assaults on Indian civilians and security forces.

The Ministry of Defence stated, “A little while ago, the Indian Armed Forces launched ‘OPERATION SINDOOR’, hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed.”

As India awaits more details from the upcoming press briefing, public sentiment in border regions like Barmer clearly signals a wave of support and a readiness to stand behind the forces.

(With Inputs From ANI)

ALSO READ: ‘I Cried a Lot’: Asavari Jagdale, Daughter of Pahalgam Terror Attack Victim Santosh Jagdale, Hails Operation Sindoor

 

