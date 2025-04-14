Home
Tuesday, April 15, 2025
  'We Are Scared': Railway Staff Recalls Mob Violence In Murshidabad, Watch

‘We Are Scared’: Railway Staff Recalls Mob Violence In Murshidabad, Watch

On the evening of the protest, what began as a gathering quickly spiraled into targeted destruction. The rail gate office and generator room were broken into, torched, and vandalized.

‘We Are Scared’: Railway Staff Recalls Mob Violence In Murshidabad, Watch


The scars of violence still linger at the Dhulian railway gate, where chaos erupted during a protest last week. The site, now silent, bears visible signs of destruction — shattered railway gates, torched rooms, burnt panels, and scattered stones — all marking the remnants of a violent mob attack.

On the evening of the protest, what began as a gathering quickly spiraled into targeted destruction. The rail gate office and generator room were broken into, torched, and vandalized.

Standing near the destroyed panel room, a visibly shaken railway employee recalled,

“They broke the railway gate and barged in. Even the generator room was set on fire. The control room? Completely smashed. They came from the market side and started throwing stones. We were terrified.”

The attack wasn’t just about property. It was about survival.

“We hid inside for nearly two hours,” another staff member shared. “They warned us to get out or they’d throw petrol and set the place on fire. Somehow, we managed to escape. They burned bikes too — including mine.”

Another staffer added:

“There were around 20 to 22 police personnel, RPF and GRP were also there, but nothing could stop them. Stones rained down on us. We were just three staff on duty. All we could do was lock ourselves in.”

As our team moved through the railway quarters, broken grills, shattered control panels, and burnt wiring littered the premises. The destruction was so intense that train services were suspended for over nine hours, from 2 PM to 11 PM.

“Even the rail tracks weren’t spared,” a gatekeeper said. “They threw stones from the tracks, broke locks, and ransacked the store rooms. Everything — from tools to equipment — was looted.”

The psychological impact has been equally severe.

“We come to work fearing for our lives now,” said a senior railway employee. “We don’t know when another attack could happen. This job feels more like army duty now — a constant risk to life.”

Beyond the damage and trauma, the attack has disrupted basic livelihood. Many staff remain unpaid or unable to access their salaries.

“We’re doing duty on empty stomachs,” one staffer revealed. “We came in at 8 AM and won’t leave until 4 PM. No food, no ATM working, and the internet’s down. We have money in our accounts but can’t withdraw it. What are we supposed to eat?”

Another summed up the bleak reality:

“We’re scared, hungry, and helpless. But we still report for duty. This is our job, and someone has to keep the trains moving.”

NewsX Exclusive: Murshidabad Violence Over Waqf Bill, Eye Witness Share Horrifying Instance, No Support From Police, Watch

