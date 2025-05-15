‘We Are United Now’: Senior Journalist Bilal Baloch Urges India to Openly Support Baloch Independence Movement | NewsX Exclusive

In a deeply emotional and politically charged interview with NewsX, Baloch activist Bilal Baloch made a fervent plea for India to come out in open support of Balochistan’s struggle for independence.

In a deeply emotional and politically charged interview with NewsX, Baloch Senior Journalist Bilal Baloch made a fervent plea for India to come out in open support of Balochistan’s struggle for independence. Speaking in the wake of Mir Yar Baloch’s declaration of independence, Bilal stressed that Balochistan’s desire for freedom from Pakistan is stronger than ever—and that the region is united like never before.

He warned that Pakistan’s ideology, dominated by religious extremism and military control, poses not only a threat to Balochistan but also to the broader international community.

“This is not 1971 anymore”

Speaking about Pakistan’s brutal history of suppressing regional voices, Bilal said, “I don’t think so. We have a comrade like Amar Mastikhan and Razak Baloch, and we have many, not only here but on the ground. The people are fighting for their motherland in the mountains. I don’t think so. It’s not 1971. It’s not 1960 or 1945 or something like that.”

He issued a strong warning, saying that if Pakistan were to repeat what it did in Bangladesh in 1971, it wouldn’t just be the Baloch people who react—the international community would not stay silent this time. “If you do something like we did with the Bengalis in 1971, not only Baloch people, not only other people, but international media and international organizations will take you from here because it is enough now.”

“Why is India still silent?”

Bilal Baloch also questioned India’s reluctance to take a public stance on the Baloch cause. Drawing comparisons with Pakistan’s aggressive international lobbying for Kashmir, he said, “I don’t know why India is not supporting openly the Baloch people in different flavors. You see Pakistan supporting Kashmir in different flavors, different platforms. But now, this is the time. Due to your media, due to your platform, I request the Indian government—come openly, support Balochistan, the Baloch cause, and the Baloch people all around the world.”

Pakistan’s religious extremism a global threat, says Bilal

The activist painted a grim picture of Pakistan’s ideological trajectory, stating that religious extremism has now reached dangerous levels. He claimed that not just Baloch people, but Sindhis and even people from Pakistan-occupied Jammu & Kashmir (PJK) no longer want to remain part of Pakistan.

“Only Baloch, not only Sindhis, even PJK people are not willing to stay with this Maulvi Asim because his ideology, for that extremism, religious terrorism—it’s on the peak now,” Bilal said.

He expressed concern over the current political leadership in Pakistan, particularly the growing influence of madrasa-educated generals who, he alleged, are driving the country toward chaos. “Pakistan is mad, crazy. I feel pity for all the people—how they are supporting this madrasa-graduate general. His ideology is army ideology: just to support terrorism, promote terrorism. This is really pity.”

“No Baloch has done terrorism in the name of Allah”

In a passionate defense of the Baloch people, Bilal highlighted that Baloch identity has never been associated with religious terrorism. He challenged others to show a single case of a Baloch individual committing an act of terror in the name of Islam.

“Just show me a single Sindhi, a Baloch person, a Baloch individual—he or she has done terrorism in the name of Allah and Rasool in Europe and the West. None of them. Who are these people? What language do they speak? What is their ideology?”

He warned that the extremist ideology spreading in Pakistan is a threat not just to the region, but to the entire world. “Be sure they will come—not only in America and England—they will destroy your coming generations. Their mindset is totally, I mean, bizarre. Honestly telling you.”

“We Baloch are united now”

Toward the end of the interview, Bilal Baloch emphasized a new sense of unity among Baloch people, both in exile and on the ground in Balochistan. “We Baloch are united now. We Baloch are united now.”

He called upon India and other democratic nations to recognize and support this unity. “If you want a peaceful India, if you want a peaceful world, I request: just support the liberal, progressive voices within Pakistan. The indigenous people of Pakistan—like Baloch, like Sindhis, like Pashtuns—we people have seen that our identity is under threat.”

“My identity is seen as a threat”

Bilal also spoke about the stigma that comes with holding a Pakistani passport, especially for those who don’t support its ideology. “Honestly, I’m telling you, like I told you, if I take the Pakistani passport, people will see me as a terrorist.”

He contrasted this perception with the peaceful, secular nature of Baloch society. “None of a single Baloch has done terrorism in the name of the land, in the name of Rasool, in the country of the Amir Mastikhan in Europe and everywhere. Who are these people? These are the followers, these are the supporters of this Maulvi Asim.”

Support Baloch voices

Concluding the interview, Bilal Baloch made a heartfelt appeal to India, the international media, and all democratic societies to help amplify the voice of the Baloch people. He urged governments to recognize the threat posed by Pakistan’s ideology and to stand by those fighting for freedom, peace, and secularism.

“This is the time to support Balochistan. We are not terrorists. We are victims. And we are ready to stand with those who stand for justice and democracy,” he said.