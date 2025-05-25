‘We Believe In Peace And Harmony But If There Is A Terrorist Attack…’ Ravi Shankar Prasad Issues Stern Warning

BJP leader also asserted that the delegation represented the entire country and all of them from Kashmir to Kanniyakumari are to speaking the same language against terrorism.

BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad, who will lead the all-party delegation to Europe on Sunday emphasised that India believes in peace and harmony, but will take strong action against terrorism.

BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad, who will lead the all-party delegation to Europe on Sunday emphasised that India believes in peace and harmony, but will take strong action against terrorism.

Prasad highlighted that the security of every Indian citizen is the government’s top priority. He added that terrorism is a global issue, with Pakistan being a major hub of terrorist activities.

Speaking to ANI, Prasad said,”I am going to present India’s strong side in European countries. Together, we will say only two things effectively- we believe in peace and harmony but if there is a terrorist attack on Indians from across the border, then there will be Operation Sindoor. The security of every Indian citizen is the responsibility of this government and today terrorism is a cancer which is troubling the whole world, a big center of which is Pakistan…”

He also lauded Congress leaders on the delegation for their role in the mission abroad and acknowledged the cooperation of opposition leaders participating in the mission. “Congress ke neta bahar gaye hai, accha kaam kar rahe hai,” he said.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The BJP leader also asserted that the delegation represented the entire country and all of them from Kashmir to Kanniyakumari are to speaking the same language against terrorism.

“This delegation represents the entire country. Thambidurai is from Tamil Nadu, Purandeswari is from Andhra Pradesh, Amr Singh is from Punjab, Samik Bhattacharya is from West Bengal, MJ Akbar is from Delhi, Ghulam Ji is from Kashmir, Priyanka Ji is from Maharashtra and Pankaj Saran is a retired ambassador. This is mini-India. The entire India is going. India is one from Kashmir to Kanniyakumari and we are to speak the same language…,” said Ravi Shankar Prasad.

Similalry, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, who is a part of a multi-party delegation to European countries, called for global accountability and a global alliance against terrorism while highlighting Pakistan’s involvement in terror activities.

“There should be a zero tolerance against terrorism and there should also be global accountability and a global alliance against terrorism,” Chaturvedi told ANI.

Slamming Pakistan for being involved in the terror attack, she highlighted that terrorist groups like Al Qaida and Jaish-e-Mohammad originated from the country.

BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad is heading the delegation visiting the UK, France, Germany, the EU, Italy, and Denmark. The group comprises Daggubati Purandeswari and Samik Bhattacharya from the BJP, Priyanka Chaturvedi of Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress leader Amar Singh, Ghulam Ali Khatana, along with MJ Akbar and former diplomat Pankaj Saran.

The delegation aims to brief international partners on India’s response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and its broader fight against cross-border terrorism while engaging with leaders in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Algeria.

The multi-party delegation, consisting of seven groups led by one MP each, has been initiated to counter global misinformation and highlight India’s zero-tolerance policy on terrorism.

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ: ECI Releases Bye-Poll Schedule For Gujarat, Kerala, Punjab And West Bengal