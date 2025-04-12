In light of Rana’s impending handover to Indian authorities, NewsX spoke with former Mumbai Police Inspector Hemant Bavdhankar, one of the key officers who confronted the terrorists and played a vital role in capturing Ajmal Kasab — the only attacker taken alive. What follows is his gripping recollection of that chaotic night and the courageous stand of his team.

As the extradition of Tahawwur Rana — one of the key accused in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks — is being hailed as one of the most significant in recent times, it also reopens wounds from a night that scarred the soul of the nation. On November 26, 2008, 166 innocent people were killed and over 300 injured in what remains one of the deadliest terrorist attacks on Indian soil.

In light of Rana’s impending handover to Indian authorities, NewsX spoke with former Mumbai Police Inspector Hemant Bavdhankar, one of the key officers who confronted the terrorists and played a vital role in capturing Ajmal Kasab — the only attacker taken alive. What follows is his gripping recollection of that chaotic night and the courageous stand of his team.

“If Kasab Hadn’t Been Caught Alive, We May Never Have Known Who Was Behind the Attack”

Speaking about the significance of Rana’s extradition, Bavdhankar praised the efforts of Indian authorities:

“First of all, I would like to congratulate the NIA team. The petition we submitted in the US Supreme Court for extradition was accepted, and now he is being brought to India. Every accused involved in this case should be tried in Indian courts and given capital punishment,” he said.

Reflecting on the investigation, Bavdhankar noted how critical Kasab’s capture was in uncovering the full truth.

“Among the 35 accused, if Ajmal Amir Kasab had not survived, we might never have found out who was behind the attack.”

The Night Mumbai Burned

Recalling the harrowing events of November 26, 2008, Bavdhankar said he was on night duty when reports of gunfire at Taj Hotel, Trident, and CST began pouring in. His senior officer instructed him to head to Girgaum Chowpatty and set up a checkpoint.

“I immediately reached there and, with the help of local constables, started a blockade. There was heavy traffic from Nariman Point towards Chowpatty as panic spread. Initially, we didn’t place barricades because of the traffic, but by 11:00 PM we had set up a full blockade.”

At around 12:25 AM, they received an alert from the control room.

“We were told that two terrorists might be approaching Chowpatty in a car. There were 16 of us in total. I was leading the team, so I divided them into two groups,” he recalled.

He stationed Sanjay Gohilkar and Tukaram Ombale behind barricades and took position on the road divider with Bhaskar Kadam and other detection staff.

A Suspicious Skoda and a Life-or-Death Moment

Around 12:30 AM, a Skoda approached the checkpoint. The car halted about 50 feet away.

“We asked them to step out, but they ignored our instructions. At that moment, we didn’t know for sure, but when they attempted a U-turn and hit the road divider, we became suspicious,” he said.

Abu Ismail, who was driving, seemed to instruct Kasab.

“Kasab cleaned the blood off his face and reached for a grenade vest. That’s when I knew they were terrorists. I alerted the entire team,” Bavdhankar said.

As they moved in, Ismail opened fire. “Bhaskar Kadam returned fire with his pistol, injuring him. I also fired three rounds at Ismail.”

Kasab, sitting beside Ismail, raised his hands.

“Just as we were moving towards Ismail, Kasab opened the car door. Tukaram Ombale and Gohilkar ran towards him. Kasab pulled out an AK-47 and began firing,” he said.

The Ultimate Sacrifice

Bavdhankar grew emotional recalling what happened next.

“Kasab’s bullets struck Tukaram Ombale, but despite being hit, he didn’t loosen his grip on Kasab. That gave us the opportunity to catch Kasab alive.”

He emphasized that Ombale’s sacrifice saved lives.

“Given the layout of Chowpatty, if Tukaram Ombale hadn’t taken the bullets himself, we wouldn’t have survived. His martyrdom was witnessed by the entire nation. He gave us, the remaining 15 officers, a second life.”

Justice Is Still Awaiting

When asked about the other accused still in Pakistan, including Lashkar-e-Taiba commanders and ISI operatives, Bavdhankar stressed the need for justice.

“If we have treaties in place, every accused should be brought to trial in India. Only then will justice be served to those who were martyred, those who were injured, and to every Indian who lived through that night.”

As Tahawwur Rana prepares to face Indian courts, the memories of 26/11 remain etched in the minds of those who lived through it and those who fought back. For Inspector Hemant Bavdhankar and his team, it’s a story of pain, courage, and determination.

He gave one final thought, “Bringing Rana back is a step in the right direction. We must not forget the sacrifices made. Now, we must take this case to its final conclusion.”