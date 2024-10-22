We Feel Helpless: Kolkata Doctor’s Father Writes To Amit Shah

The father of a murdered Kolkata doctor has written to Amit Shah, expressing their immense mental anguish and requesting a meeting to seek guidance and support for justice.

In a heartbreaking plea, the father of Abhaya, a doctor tragically raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, has reached out to Union Home Minister Amit Shah. In his letter, dated Tuesday, he expressed the profound emotional turmoil he and his wife have been enduring since the brutal crime that took their daughter from them.

The letter reveals the immense psychological strain the family has faced in the aftermath of the incident. “We have been going through tremendous mental pressure and feeling helpless now,” the grieving father stated. He humbly requested a meeting with Shah, emphasizing the importance of discussing the situation surrounding their daughter’s case.

“I am the father of Abhaya and I am writing to respectfully request an appointment with you at your convenience or any other location as you may suggest,” he continued. His plea is not just for personal relief but also seeks guidance on how to navigate the ongoing distress caused by the heinous crime.

The father expressed a deep desire to gain insights from Shah, recognizing the minister’s experience and potential to help the family find a path forward. “I would truly be grateful for the opportunity to speak with you and gain your insights on the issue, as I believe your experience and guidance would be invaluable,” he wrote.

In a parallel sentiment, the victim’s mother conveyed her hope of receiving an appointment from Amit Shah. “I am hopeful that Amit Shah ji will give us some time. I will tell him the mental agony we have been going through because our daughter is yet to get justice,” she said, highlighting the ongoing search for justice in her daughter’s tragic case.

The Crime and Ongoing Investigation

The doctor’s lifeless body was discovered inside a seminar hall at RG Kar Medical College on August 9, igniting widespread outrage and calls for justice. The police swiftly arrested a civil volunteer, Sanjay Roy, in connection with the crime. Following public pressure, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) took over the investigation. They subsequently arrested two additional individuals: Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of the medical college, and Abhijit Mondal, the now-suspended officer-in-charge of Tala Police Station.

