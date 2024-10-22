Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, October 24, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

We Feel Helpless: Kolkata Doctor’s Father Writes To Amit Shah

The father of a murdered Kolkata doctor has written to Amit Shah, expressing their immense mental anguish and requesting a meeting to seek guidance and support for justice.

We Feel Helpless: Kolkata Doctor’s Father Writes To Amit Shah

In a heartbreaking plea, the father of Abhaya, a doctor tragically raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, has reached out to Union Home Minister Amit Shah. In his letter, dated Tuesday, he expressed the profound emotional turmoil he and his wife have been enduring since the brutal crime that took their daughter from them.

The letter reveals the immense psychological strain the family has faced in the aftermath of the incident. “We have been going through tremendous mental pressure and feeling helpless now,” the grieving father stated. He humbly requested a meeting with Shah, emphasizing the importance of discussing the situation surrounding their daughter’s case.

“I am the father of Abhaya and I am writing to respectfully request an appointment with you at your convenience or any other location as you may suggest,” he continued. His plea is not just for personal relief but also seeks guidance on how to navigate the ongoing distress caused by the heinous crime.

The father expressed a deep desire to gain insights from Shah, recognizing the minister’s experience and potential to help the family find a path forward. “I would truly be grateful for the opportunity to speak with you and gain your insights on the issue, as I believe your experience and guidance would be invaluable,” he wrote.

In a parallel sentiment, the victim’s mother conveyed her hope of receiving an appointment from Amit Shah. “I am hopeful that Amit Shah ji will give us some time. I will tell him the mental agony we have been going through because our daughter is yet to get justice,” she said, highlighting the ongoing search for justice in her daughter’s tragic case.

The Crime and Ongoing Investigation

The doctor’s lifeless body was discovered inside a seminar hall at RG Kar Medical College on August 9, igniting widespread outrage and calls for justice. The police swiftly arrested a civil volunteer, Sanjay Roy, in connection with the crime. Following public pressure, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) took over the investigation. They subsequently arrested two additional individuals: Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of the medical college, and Abhijit Mondal, the now-suspended officer-in-charge of Tala Police Station.

MUST READ | Indian Army Chief On China: Disengagement Only After Return to April 2020 Status Quo

Filed under

amit shah Latest national news national news rg kar case
Advertisement

Also Read

Harmanpreet Kaur To Skip 1st ODI Against New Zealand, Know Why

Harmanpreet Kaur To Skip 1st ODI Against New Zealand, Know Why

Powerball: Georgia Resident Wins $478 Million Jackpot- Check The Winning Numbers Here

Powerball: Georgia Resident Wins $478 Million Jackpot- Check The Winning Numbers Here

14-Year-Old Florida Teen Ends His Life After Forming A Close Bond With AI Chatbot

14-Year-Old Florida Teen Ends His Life After Forming A Close Bond With AI Chatbot

Unveiling The Universe: Euclid Telescope Reveals First Mosaic Of Stars And Galaxies

Unveiling The Universe: Euclid Telescope Reveals First Mosaic Of Stars And Galaxies

Turkey Strikes Kurdish Militants In Response To Deadly Attack On TUSAS

Turkey Strikes Kurdish Militants In Response To Deadly Attack On TUSAS

Entertainment

Chris Hemsworth In Talks For Disney’s Prince Charming: A New Fairy Tale Adventure?

Chris Hemsworth In Talks For Disney’s Prince Charming: A New Fairy Tale Adventure?

Cardi B Cancels ONE MusicFest Show, Recovering In Hospital From Medical Emergency

Cardi B Cancels ONE MusicFest Show, Recovering In Hospital From Medical Emergency

Ron Ely, Tarzan Star Dies At 86

Ron Ely, Tarzan Star Dies At 86

Justin Bieber May Sue Former Managers Over Mismanagement of $300M Fortune

Justin Bieber May Sue Former Managers Over Mismanagement of $300M Fortune

Pakistani TikTok Star Minahil Malik Breaks Silence On Leaked Video Scandal – What Really Happened?

Pakistani TikTok Star Minahil Malik Breaks Silence On Leaked Video Scandal – What Really Happened?

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Discover Fashion Houses Behind Stunning High Jewelry Masterpieces

Discover Fashion Houses Behind Stunning High Jewelry Masterpieces

Can You Drink Too Much Water? Know Why Overhydration Is Risky

Can You Drink Too Much Water? Know Why Overhydration Is Risky

Top 10 Tips For Embracing A Zero-Waste Lifestyle In India

Top 10 Tips For Embracing A Zero-Waste Lifestyle In India

Sonam Kapoor Named Global Ambassador for Dior

Sonam Kapoor Named Global Ambassador for Dior

Giorgio Armani Launches New Blanche Jewellery Collection; What Is It Inspired By?

Giorgio Armani Launches New Blanche Jewellery Collection; What Is It Inspired By?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox