Keynote speaker Pratibha Jain addressed the NXT Conclave on 'Green Energy'. Speaking about green energy, Pratibha said, "I'm going to talk about absolute necessity and the future of green energy. It's not a topic. The future of green energy is about the future of all of us."

Pratibha Jain Explains Problems In India

The keynote speaker, Pratibha Jain, said, “What makes this problem unique in India? We have 3 or 4 very unique problems. One of them is the population of India, which is 1.4 billion. And the solutions need to be very different from what the rest of the world is doing. Second, we in India look at frugal. We are very innovative, but we are also very frugal. If you know the cost of sending Indians to the moon, which was cheaper than the movie Interstellar, that’s how India looks at any innovation.”

“The way for India to solve these problems needs to be something that only an Indian solution can provide”, she added.

‘We Run The Largest Fleet Of Electric Vehicles’: Pratibha Jain

Pratibha Jain on electric vehicles said, “So it’s a very unique way of providing climate financing that India has been able to develop, where with $75 million of Indian money, we were able to fundraise billions of dollars to provide climate financing solutions, and based on which we’ve been able to create green platforms.

“We have today run the largest fleet of electric vehicles in the country, both busses and cars. We have a waste-to-energy program. That actually, picks up the waste for all the delhiites here in South Delhi. And we have a renewable energy platform. And I actually also able to provide microfinance to, to, to, to green green entrepreneurs, ” added Jain.

About NXT Conclave

The world is entering a new era of progress, with breakthroughs in AI, quantum computing, cybersecurity, green energy, space exploration, finance, healthcare, and governance transforming how we live and work. NXT Conclave 2025 will be India’s answer to Davos—an annual powerhouse of ideas where governments, corporations, and visionaries converge to shape policies, unveil breakthrough innovations, and set the course for the future. Designed as a catalyst for real-world impact, NXT will feature exclusive large-scale project inaugurations, world-first research announcements, and high-stake closed-door discussions reaching millions.

