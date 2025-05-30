‘We Have Done Much Work For Women’, Says Bihar CM Nitish Kumar In Karakat In PM Modi’s Presence

Highlighting the state’s progress, he announced that by June 2025, every household in Bihar would have access to electricity, tap water, and toilets, marking a significant leap in rural infrastructure and basic amenities.

At a high-profile public rally in Karakat, Bihar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asserted that the NDA government has taken major strides in women’s empowerment and rural development.

Addressing the crowd, Nitish Kumar said, “The government which was in power before our NDA government was formed here in Bihar did not do any work. Did the previous government ever do anything for women? We have done much work for women.”

Highlighting the state’s progress, he announced that by June 2025, every household in Bihar would have access to electricity, tap water, and toilets, marking a significant leap in rural infrastructure and basic amenities.

Kumar also welcomed the Centre’s recent decision to conduct a caste census, calling it a long-standing demand of his government. “It is a matter of happiness that the central government has recently decided to conduct a caste census. Earlier also, it was we who were actually demanding this,” he noted.

#WATCH | Karakat, Bihar | Chief Minister Nitish Kumar says, "The government which was in power before our NDA government was formed here in Bihar did not do any work… Did the previous government ever do anything for women? … We have done much work for women… By June 2025,…

PM Modi’s visit

Prime Minister Modi, on a two-day tour of four states to launch key development projects, echoed the theme of fulfilled promises and national security. Referring to the recent Pahalgam terror attack, he said, “After the dreadful terrorist attack in Pahalgam, I had promised the country on the land of Bihar that the hideouts of the masters of terrorism would be razed to the ground… I have come here after fulfilling my promise.”

The rally in Karakat is part of PM Modi’s packed schedule leading up to the first anniversary of his third term in office, underscoring the BJP’s development narrative and alliance strength in key states like Bihar.

With women’s welfare, rural infrastructure, and social justice emerging as major talking points, the leaders’ joint appearance signals a renewed push to consolidate voter support across Bihar ahead of upcoming civic and legislative milestones.

(With ANI Inputs)

