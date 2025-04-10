‘We Have Evidence’: India-Pakistan To Sit For Flag Meeting On April 10

India and Pakistan are getting ready to sit down for a flag meeting on April 10 along the Line of Control (LoC), in the Chakan Da Bagh area of Poonch, Jammu. The talk is happening after Pakistan asked for it several times, and the main focus will be on the recent cross-border tensions and ceasefire violations.

India and Pakistan are getting ready to sit down for a flag meeting on April 10 along the Line of Control (LoC), in the Chakan Da Bagh area of Poonch, Jammu. The talk is happening after Pakistan asked for it several times, and the main focus will be on the recent cross-border tensions and ceasefire violations.

According to Indian Army sources, the biggest concern right now is the infiltration attempts made by Pakistani troops. These included trying to sneak in explosives and install surveillance cameras inside Indian territory — all of which were caught and stopped by Indian forces.

What’s Been Happening at the Border

Even though there’s an official ceasefire agreement between the two countries, things have been heating up again. Indian troops say they’ve had to deal with multiple infiltration attempts from February to April this year.

During these incidents, about 15 Pakistani soldiers, including some officers, were reportedly killed as Indian forces pushed back the intrusions. One major attempt happened on April 1, and Indian forces say they have video and photo proof to back up what happened.

“We Have Evidence,” Say Indian Officials

Sources in the Indian Army say they’ve gathered clear proof that shows Pakistani troops helping terrorists plant explosives and cameras along the LoC. All of these attempts, they say, were blocked before they could do any harm.

“These operations were neutralised, resulting in casualties due to defensive measures implemented by Indian forces,” one official said.

Pakistan Still Pushing for Dialogue, Despite Tensions

Even though tensions are high, Pakistan has been asking for a meeting. While the ceasefire still technically holds, there’s been a rise in activity on the ground. Indian officers say there are currently 27 launchpads on the Pakistani side of the LoC in Jammu. These are often used to send militants across the border.

What’s more, Pakistan is reportedly setting up camps in civilian areas near the border. Indian defence experts say this is a clever move — Pakistan knows India avoids firing in populated zones, so placing camps near civilians helps protect their military setups.

Why This Meeting Matters

This upcoming flag meeting isn’t just routine — it could be key to lowering the tension between the two sides. India is expected to bring up the infiltration attempts, share its evidence, and make it clear that support for cross-border terrorism won’t be tolerated.

At the same time, Pakistan’s request for the meeting might mean they’re open to cooling things down — or at least talking about it.

With both sides keeping a close watch and the LoC still on edge, this meeting could help dial things down — or, if it doesn’t go well, things could get more intense.

