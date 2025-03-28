Home
‘We Have No One To Support Us’: Why Did This Elderly Couple Decide To Take Their Own Lives?

In a heartbreaking incident, an elderly couple from Beedi village in Khanapur taluk, Belagavi district, ended their lives after becoming victims of cyber fraud and alleged harassment. The couple, identified as Diogjeron Santan Nazareth (82) and his wife Flaviana (79), had no children and had been living alone, police reported on Friday.

A Handwritten Note Reveals Their Pain

Before taking their own lives, Diogjeron left behind a two-page handwritten note explaining their tragic decision. In the note, he stated that neither he nor his wife wanted to live at the mercy of others and requested that no one be blamed for their decision.

The incident came to light on Thursday when concerned neighbors checked on the couple. Flaviana was found lifeless on the bed, while Diogjeron’s body was discovered inside the underground water tank of their house. The police revealed that Diogjeron, a retired employee of the Maharashtra government secretariat, died from self-inflicted stab wounds to his neck, with additional injuries on his wrist. Meanwhile, authorities suspect Flaviana consumed poison, although confirmation awaits the autopsy report.

Falling Victim to a Cyber Scam

The couple’s death note detailed how they fell prey to an elaborate cyber scam. Diogjeron specifically named two individuals—Sumit Birra and Anil Yadav—who he claimed had deceived him.

Birra, posing as an official from the telecom department in New Delhi, allegedly called Diogjeron and told him that a SIM card had been fraudulently purchased in his name. He was further informed that the SIM card was being used for illegal activities and harassment. Birra then transferred the call to Yadav, who posed as a Crime Branch officer and demanded personal details about Diogjeron’s property and financial situation. Yadav allegedly threatened him with legal consequences over the supposed SIM card misuse.

Financial Ruin and Continuous Harassment

Terrified by the threats, Diogjeron transferred more than Rs 50 lakh to the scammers. However, the fraudsters continued to demand more money, police said, citing digital transaction records. As financial pressure mounted, he also took out a gold loan of Rs 7.15 lakh, with interest due on June 4.

His note mentioned specific instructions about repaying debts, “The amount should be paid, and the gold should be sold. The amount received after adjusting the principal and interest should be paid to the named persons.”

Additionally, Diogjeron revealed that he had borrowed money from friends and requested that the loans be cleared by selling his wife’s gold bangles and earrings.

A Final Wish for Their Bodies

The couple also expressed their last wish—to have their bodies donated to a medical institution for students to study. Their note conveyed a deep sense of hopelessness, “Now I am 82 years old, and my wife is 79. We have no one to support us. We do not want to live at the mercy of anyone, so we have taken this decision.”

Police Investigation Underway

Authorities have seized Diogjeron’s mobile phone, the knife used in the act, and the suicide note as evidence. The Belagavi police have registered a case of abetment to suicide and cyber fraud against the two accused named in the note.

Superintendent of Police Bhimashankar Guled confirmed that an investigation is ongoing. “Based on the death note and preliminary inquiry, we have registered a case of abetment to suicide and cyber fraud against the two accused named in the note. Further investigation is underway.”

