‘We Must Take the Next Step’: Ranil Wickremesinghe On Evolving Bilateral Ties, Infrastructure Projects And Sri Lanka’s Transformation | NewsX Exclusive

In an exclusive interview with NewsX’s Executive Editor Megha Sharma, former Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe shared his insights on the evolving bilateral ties, major infrastructure projects, and the political and economic transformation Sri Lanka is currently navigating.

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi lands in Colombo after attending the BIMSTEC summit in Bangkok, anticipation is high over his crucial bilateral discussions with Sri Lankan President Anurak Desanayake. Modi’s visit is seen as a significant diplomatic engagement aimed at further cementing the India-Sri Lanka relationship—particularly in areas like trade, connectivity, and infrastructure development.

In an exclusive interview with NewsX’s Executive Editor Megha Sharma, former Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe shared his insights on the evolving bilateral ties, major infrastructure projects, and the political and economic transformation Sri Lanka is currently navigating. Wickremesinghe, known for his long-standing engagement with Indian leadership, particularly Prime Minister Modi, offered a candid perspective on both achievements and roadblocks in the Indo-Lankan partnership.

“We Must Take the Next Step”: Vision Beyond Declarations

Speaking on expectations from PM Modi’s current visit, Wickremesinghe emphasized the need to move beyond vision statements and into actionable collaboration.

“I would expect that we take the next step in ensuring a closer relationship between the two countries. The vision statement of 2023, made during my visit to India, contains the measures we had looked at—connectivity in many forms, the development of the dairy sector, and many other items, including the development of Trincomalee,” he said.

He added that while both sides have made ambitious declarations in recent years—including President Desanayake’s visit to India—it’s now time to implement real projects on the ground. “We must move out of the statement stage, where we declare our intentions, into taking the necessary steps to make it operational,” he urged.

On Delayed Energy Projects: “Unfortunately, Many Things Take Time”

One of the long-pending projects between India and Sri Lanka is the Sampur (Samcoot) power project in Trincomalee. Initially proposed in 2006 as a coal-based plant, it faced multiple delays and revisions over the years.

“Unfortunately, many things in Sri Lanka take a long time—sometimes on the Indian side as well. But Prime Minister Modi has always been keen on pushing it,” Wickremesinghe explained.

Environmental and global climate agreements, such as the Paris Accord, made the original coal plan infeasible. Later, LNG was considered but found unsuitable for Trincomalee. Eventually, a solar energy plan emerged, repositioning the region as a key logistics and energy hub.

India’s Support During Economic Crisis

When Sri Lanka was hit by a severe economic crisis in 2022, India extended a $4.5 billion lifeline through credit lines and assistance. Wickremesinghe, who took over the presidency during this tumultuous period, credited India with playing a pivotal role. “India provided a crucial $4.5 billion loan through different credit lines, which was extremely helpful, especially in the first six months after I became president,” he said.

He also noted that India’s active interest in investing in Sri Lanka has reassured other potential investors who were previously hesitant due to the country’s bankruptcy status. “If India invests, others will follow without waiting until 2027 or 2028 to see how the economy performs.”

On the Controversial Adani Wind Power Project

The Adani Group’s wind power project in Nowscrab has drawn scrutiny due to pricing disputes and regulatory concerns. Wickremesinghe, who helped facilitate the deal, defended the project’s intentions. “There seems to be a dispute over pricing… Larger projects, requiring $500–800 million, face higher financing costs. Project committees appointed by the treasury and cabinet reviewed negotiations, and all details are available. I consider this a very important project.”

He stressed that successful completion would likely encourage more private sector investments.

Colombo Port City vs. Hambantota Port

Wickremesinghe also spoke about the Colombo Port City, a high-profile real estate and financial zone developed with Chinese investment. “The subsequent government expanded it to 600 acres with China Harbour, making it a foreign exchange-based real estate project governed by Sri Lankan laws.”

Addressing concerns that it could become a tax haven or a base for illegal financial flows, he clarified that tax concessions are strictly for foreign investors, not local elites.

When asked about comparisons with the Hambantota Port, which has been cited as an example of Chinese “debt-trap diplomacy,” Wickremesinghe offered a different take. “Hambantota was leased for 70+ years for $1 billion, which went into reserves. Chinese loans were concessional—repaying them with commercial loans would’ve cost more.”

On Electoral Setbacks and Reforms

Despite stabilizing the economy and securing IMF restructuring deals, Wickremesinghe’s party lost in the subsequent elections. He acknowledged that the reforms he pushed through came at a political cost. “Reforms often hurt people initially. I didn’t promise tax relief or pay raises, while opponents did. People chose short-term relief over long-term stability.”

Rejecting the idea that Sri Lankan politics is dominated by dynasties, Wickremesinghe pointed out that many of the nation’s top leaders—including Premadasa and Maitripala—had no political lineage. “Our party broke dynasties in 1988… Sri Lanka has seen non-dynastic leaders, unlike the perception.”

On the Present Government’s Focus and Priorities

Wickremesinghe expressed concern that the current administration is more focused on inquiries into past events than on moving the country forward. “The current government seems focused on inquiries (Easter attacks, Central Bank bonds) rather than progress.”

He also addressed allegations linking his party to the Easter attacks, calling them politically motivated. “A minority church group’s claims are politically motivated. Sri Lanka is a Buddhist-majority country; I answer to its institutions, not external religious figures.”

On Tamil Reconciliation and Fishermen Disputes

Wickremesinghe highlighted steps taken during his tenure to promote Tamil reconciliation, including holding elections in the northern provinces. He also spoke about the sensitive issue of Indian fishermen being detained in Sri Lankan waters. “If Tamil Nadu fishermen encroach, it harms local livelihoods. Reconciliation must include protecting Sri Lankan fishermen.”

The former president emphasized the importance of finalizing the Economic and Technology Cooperation Agreement (ETCA) with India. “It must be finalized soon. With global trade shifts (like Trump’s policies), we need strong agreements with India, Thailand, and RCEP.”

A Vision for Sri Lanka

Ending the interview on a hopeful note, Wickremesinghe shared his aspirations for the nation. “A developed, democratic country with good living standards and law and order.”

As Prime Minister Modi engages with Sri Lankan leadership during this pivotal visit, voices like Ranil Wickremesinghe’s continue to shape the broader narrative of regional cooperation, resilience, and reform. The message is clear—India and Sri Lanka must now translate words into action.

