‘We Opened Her Diapers, She Was Bleeding’: Family Recounts Horror As Kolkata Court Sentences Man To Death For Raping 7-Month-Old

A Kolkata court has sentenced 34-year-old Rajiv Ghosh to death for the rape of a seven-month-old infant, calling it a 'rarest of rare' case. Delivered within 80 days, the verdict brought relief to the family, who, in an emotional recounting, demanded the harshest punishment for the crime.

A Kolkata court has sentenced 34-year-old Rajiv Ghosh to death for the rape of a 7-month-old infant, a case the court termed as the ‘rarest of rare.’ The brutal crime, committed on November 30 last year, left the infant fighting for her life. The court also awarded the survivor a compensation of ₹10 lakh.

The sentencing, delivered within 80 days of the crime, came a day after Ghosh was found guilty under Section 6 of the POCSO Act, which mandates the death penalty for aggravated penetrative sexual assault.

The Night of Horror: Family Recalls the Incident

The infant’s family, in an emotional recounting to NewsX, described the horrifying night when their child went missing. “Our baby was sleeping next to her mother. Someone took her while we were all asleep. He lifted the baby and carried her to a lane. He did something terrible to her. When people started shouting, he threw the baby and ran away,” a family member recounted.

The panic-stricken family searched frantically. “The mother came crying, saying she couldn’t find the baby. She called out to us for help. My son-in-law called the police. The police then told us that a baby had been found lying in a lane and asked us to check if it was ours,” a family member told NewsX.

When the family arrived at the scene, the baby was still there. “The police were present. We confirmed it was our baby. We asked how she ended up there, but no one knew. People said they found the baby crying and laid her down.”

Then came the horrifying realization. “When we picked her up, we thought maybe a mentally unstable person had left her there. But then we saw blood everywhere. When we checked and opened her diapers, we saw she was bleeding. We were terrified and rushed her to the hospital. The doctors had to stitch her wounds. The baby was admitted to the hospital.”

‘He Must Be Hanged’: Family After Kolkata Court Sentence

Eighty days after the crime, Ghosh has been sentenced to death. The infant’s family welcomed the verdict. “Yes, we are happy. He should get the harshest punishment. Our baby was only seven months old, just born. And at seven months, someone did such a terrible thing to her. We don’t want him to be spared. He should be hanged. He must be hanged. Our baby suffered immensely.”

Rajiv Ghosh was identified through CCTV footage and arrested on December 4 in Jhargram, West Bengal. The police, ensuring a fast-tracked probe, filed the charge sheet within 26 days. The trial was concluded within 80 days of the crime.

The prosecution built a strong case with testimonies from 24 witnesses and seven medical experts. DNA evidence directly linked Ghosh to the crime, while advanced forensic techniques, including gait analysis and bite mark comparisons, further strengthened the case.

Special Public Prosecutor Bibhas Chatterjee urged the court to impose the harshest punishment, citing the brutality inflicted upon the infant.

Activist Laud Kolkata Court For Swift Sentencing

Supreme Court Advocate Dr. Swati Jindal lauded the legal system for expediting the case. “They sorted everything out in a very short timeline, using state-of-the-art technology.”

“This case followed the POCSO Act’s mandate for speedy justice. The fact that justice was delivered within the expected timeframe shows we are moving in the right direction,” Jindal said.

However, women’s rights activist Tahira Hasan called for systemic changes beyond individual convictions. “It is heartbreaking that even babies are not spared from such crimes. While this case sets a precedent, the real issue is the implementation of laws. Conviction rates for rape cases remain alarmingly low—only around 27%. It should be at least 80%.”

Anti-rape activist Yogit Bayana, who is the founder of People Against Rape in India, stressed the need for time-bound justice. “This case saw swift action, but countless other POCSO cases remain unresolved. The legal system must ensure timely execution of sentences, not just pronouncements.”

