‘We Should Proceed With a Humane Approach’: Sri Lanka Releases 14 Indian Fishermen After PM Modi Appeal

In what is being seen as a positive step toward resolving a long-standing concern, Sri Lanka on Sunday released 14 Indian fishermen, just a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake held crucial talks on bilateral issues — including the challenges faced by fishermen on both sides of the Palk Strait.

“We Should Proceed With a Humane Approach”: PM Modi

During a media address following his discussions with President Dissanayake, Prime Minister Modi touched upon the sensitive and complex issue of fishermen’s livelihoods, highlighting the human cost involved.

“We also discussed issues related to fishermen’s livelihoods. We agreed that we should proceed with a humane approach in this matter,” he said.

“We also emphasised the immediate release of the fishermen and their boats,” he added.

His comments came at a time when growing tensions and repeated incidents in the narrow waters separating Tamil Nadu and northern Sri Lanka have sparked concerns over safety and fairness for traditional fishing communities.

A Step in the Right Direction

Just a day after the talks, Sri Lanka released 14 Indian fishermen, a move widely seen as a direct response to Prime Minister Modi’s call for compassion and cooperation.

This gesture was welcomed across diplomatic and public circles in India, especially in the southern coastal regions, where families of fishermen often wait in distress when their loved ones are detained by foreign authorities.

The Pain Behind the Politics

For years, fishermen from Tamil Nadu have found themselves caught in a web of territorial disputes, marine regulations, and survival. The Palk Strait, a shallow and narrow stretch of sea, has been the site of repeated confrontations — often involving arrests, seized boats, and even violent altercations.

There have been past allegations of forceful actions by Sri Lankan Navy personnel against Indian fishermen who stray — knowingly or unknowingly — into Lankan waters. These incidents have drawn sharp criticism and have also strained relations at times.

Livelihoods at the Core

At a media briefing on Saturday, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri shed more light on what was discussed between the two leaders during their meeting.

“As the prime minister said himself during his remarks, there was an emphasis on the need to adopt a humanitarian and constructive approach to cooperation on these issues because these are ultimately issues that impact the livelihood of fishermen on both sides of the Palk Bay.”

He further added, “The prime minister emphasised that at the end of the day, it is a daily issue for the fishermen and that certain actions that have been taken in recent times could be reconsidered.”

Talks Will Continue, Say Officials

The Indian and Sri Lankan governments have agreed to continue the conversation through institutional channels, aiming for a sustainable and peaceful resolution to the recurring issue.

“India and Sri Lanka are in touch with each other on the possibility of convening the next round of fishermen’s association talks,” Foreign Secretary Misri stated.

These association-level talks are seen as crucial since they provide a platform for grassroots-level communication between fishing communities from both nations, in addition to the ongoing diplomatic dialogues.

A Humanitarian Path Forward

The release of the 14 fishermen stands as more than just a goodwill gesture—it is a signal of a potential shift in tone. The focus is now shifting away from punitive measures toward mutual understanding, shared livelihoods, and human dignity.

In a region where sea routes are not just geographical boundaries but also lifelines for thousands of families, the importance of empathy and cooperation cannot be overstated.

With further talks planned and both sides expressing intent to find humane solutions, there’s hope that fishermen’s rights and lives will no longer be caught in the crossfire of international policy.

