‘We Stand Strong With India’: US Releases New Statement On Pahalgam Terror Attack

In the aftermath of a brutal terror attack in Pahalgam that left 26 people dead and several others injured, the United States has come out strongly in support of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and reiterated its commitment to help India combat terrorism.

In the aftermath of a brutal terror attack in Pahalgam that left 26 people dead and several others injured, the United States has come out strongly in support of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and reiterated its commitment to help India combat terrorism.

Speaking during a press briefing on Friday, US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce made it clear that Washington remains deeply engaged with both New Delhi and Islamabad amid the rising tensions between the two neighbours.

“We Stand Strong With India,” Says US

Tammy Bruce stated that the Trump administration is in constant touch with both Indian and Pakistani officials. This follows the April 22 attack in Pahalgam, which was carried out by Pakistan-sponsored terrorists and targeted mostly tourists.

“We are monitoring the situation closely. Yesterday, the Secretary spoke with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. As President Donald Trump conveyed to Prime Minister Modi last week, the United States stands strong with India against terrorism, and Prime Minister Modi has our full support,” Bruce said on Thursday.

High-Level Talks Continue With India and Pakistan

Bruce also referred to recent conversations that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio had with leaders in both countries. According to her, these talks underscored how important it is to preserve regional peace and highlighted the US’s ongoing role in diplomatic efforts in South Asia.

The US has consistently stressed the need for stability in the region and wants both nations to avoid further escalation. The Pahalgam attack, which has drawn global condemnation, has led to a series of strong diplomatic statements, with the United States taking a clear stance beside India.

Call for Peaceful Dialogue Amid Escalating Tensions

In the same press briefing, Bruce emphasized the importance of resolving the current crisis through peaceful and responsible dialogue.

“The Secretary encouraged both countries to work toward a responsible solution that maintains a responsible resolution that maintains long-term peace and regional stability in South Asia. We continue to be in touch with the governments of both countries, as I mentioned, at multiple levels,” she said.

When reporters asked whether efforts to de-escalate the situation were seeing any progress, Bruce said, “We are asking for a responsible resolution from both parties. And beyond that, there’s nothing I can give you, any other details.”

Rising Ceasefire Violations Along the LoC

Bruce’s statement came at a time when tensions on the ground have also been flaring. Following the terror attack, India has witnessed a surge in ceasefire violations by Pakistani forces along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir.

The April 22 assault in Pahalgam has not only shocked the country but has also drawn a line in India’s diplomatic posture towards Pakistan. With mounting evidence of cross-border involvement in the attack, New Delhi has begun to take retaliatory steps.

India Responds With Tough Measures Against Pakistan

The Indian government has moved swiftly in response to the killings. Authorities have suspended the Indus Water Treaty—a decades-old agreement governing water-sharing between the two nations—and closed down the Integrated Check Post at Attari, which handles trade and travel between India and Pakistan.

Further, India has decided to reduce the number of officials at the two countries’ High Commissions, sending a clear signal of its disapproval of Pakistan’s continued support for terrorism.

Army Given Full Freedom to Respond

Meanwhile, India’s armed forces have been given a free hand to take whatever action they see fit in response to the attack. Since then, the Indian Army has already retaliated against unprovoked small arms fire from across the border.

Military sources indicate that India will not hesitate to escalate its response if Pakistan continues to provoke through ceasefire violations or supports further infiltration attempts.

US Role in Regional Stability to Continue

While India is taking tough action on the ground and diplomatically isolating Pakistan, the United States has positioned itself as a key mediator calling for calm. By actively engaging with both governments and supporting India’s right to defend itself, Washington has reaffirmed its growing strategic partnership with New Delhi.

The Pahalgam attack has yet again brought the focus back on the long-standing threat of terrorism emanating from across the border. As India mourns its dead and braces for further challenges, it does so with the clear backing of its international allies—led prominently by the United States.

