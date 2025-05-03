‘We Tried To Stop Them, But They Didn’t Listen’: Villagers Recall Moments Before Stampede

Watch the moment a devotee’s cane touched a bulb, triggering a deadly stampede during Goa’s Lairai Devi Zatra with over 50,000 in attendance.

A tragic stampede during the Lairai Devi Zatra in Shrigao village, North Goa, left six people dead and many injured early Saturday morning after a shocking sequence of events caused panic in a crowd of nearly 50,000 to 70,000 devotees.

According to Lairai Devi Temple President, Advocate Dinanath Gaonkar, the chaos broke out when a devotee’s cane stick (beth) accidentally touched an electric bulb, causing an electric shock. The devotee collapsed into the tightly packed crowd, triggering a wave of panic that led to the stampede.

“Around 50,000 to 70,000 Dhonds were here… People were pushing to get ahead. One person’s stick touched a bulb, he got a shock, fell on others, and that’s how the stampede began,” Gaonkar explained.

Multiple villagers reportedly tried to manage the crowd, but attendees were allegedly unwilling to cooperate. As panic spread, several people rushed toward nearby shops, causing further congestion and confusion.

North Goa Superintendent of Police, Akshat Kaushal, stated that investigations are ongoing. He also mentioned that 400 police personnel had been deployed for the Zatra and acknowledged this was the first time such an incident occurred at the festival.

“We are still trying to determine the exact cause. Rumours may have played a role. The major challenge was safely evacuating over 50,000 people,” Kaushal told ANI.

The tragic incident occurred between 4 AM and 5 AM on Saturday. Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant visited the site later in the day to assess the situation and extend support to the victims’ families.

