We Used To Think US Is A Special Friend But…’: Omar Abdullah Slams US For Hosting Pakistan’s Asim Munir

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday took a sharp dig at the United States, accusing it of putting its own interests above all else. His criticism came in the wake of US President Donald Trump hosting Pakistan’s army chief, General Asim Munir, for a private lunch at the White House an engagement that took place just hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrapped up his own US visit.

Speaking to reporters at the Srinagar railway station, Abdullah remarked, “The US President (Donald Trump) is a master of his own will. Can we tell him whom he should invite for meals and whom not?” He added, “It is a separate issue that we used to think the US President was our very special friend… But obviously, America does what benefits it. They do not care for any other country.”

A Rare White House Moment Sparks Strong Words

The lunch hosted for General Munir on Wednesday raised eyebrows not just in India but across diplomatic circles. No senior civilian US officials were part of the meeting, making it a rare and direct interaction between an American President and Pakistan’s military leadership. Abdullah’s remarks reflected growing unease over Washington’s shifting priorities, especially at a time when regional tensions — particularly the Iran-Israel conflict — continue to escalate.

On the ongoing crisis, Abdullah said, “This bombing should not have started,” urging both Iran and Israel to de-escalate and return to negotiations. “This attack should stop, and the issues should be resolved through talks,” he noted, referring to Israel’s recent strikes targeting Iranian sites.

Questions Over Israel’s Timing and Intent

The chief minister also questioned the timing of Israel’s offensive, citing an earlier US intelligence assessment that suggested Iran was still far from producing a nuclear bomb. “Before this, when the American intelligence in-charge was asked if Iran had the nuclear bomb, he had said he did not think Iran could make a bomb for a long time. But Israel attacked Iran within a few months,” he said. The Israeli strikes on June 13 targeted Iran’s nuclear infrastructure, military personnel, and top scientists, citing Tehran’s advancing nuclear ambitions.

Operation Sindhu: India Moves Swiftly to Bring Citizens Home

On the home front, Abdullah confirmed that India has begun evacuating its citizens from war-hit Iran. Special attention, he said, is being given to students from Jammu and Kashmir. “We cannot bring them back overnight, as airports and ports are closed. We are bringing them via road first to those cities where there is no bombing, then they are being brought back through Armenia,” he explained.

Late Friday night, a special flight carrying 290 Indian students landed safely at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport, officially marking the start of Operation Sindhu. Two more evacuation flights are expected to land on Saturday one from Ashgabat at 4:30 PM and another at 11:30 PM, both arriving at Terminal 3.

