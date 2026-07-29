‘We Want Hike’: HCL Staff Raise Salary Demand During Celebratory Event; Here’s How CEO Reacted

HCL Technologies had an awkward moment during its anniversary celebrations in Chennai, when employees suddenly made some noisy demands for salary hikes right after CEO C. Vijayakumar stepped onto the stage. A video of the whole incident has gone viral on social media now. In it, hundreds of workers are chanting, “We want hike… We want hike,” and it all took place just before the CEO started to deliver his speech. The unexpected protest briefly took over the event and quickly sparked reactions online. When Vijayakymar appeared on stage, the chants became even louder and louder. Instead of welcoming the CEO with claps, a lot of employees took that moment to air their frustration about salary hikes, in a way that felt sort of sharp.

How HCL CEO Reacted After Staff Chant Hike Raise Slogans

Even after witnessing the embarrassing moment, Vijayakumar remained calm. He smiled, acknowledged the employees, and then continued with his speech. However, he did not respond directly to their demand for salary hikes. The event then carried on as planned.

🚨 HCLTech employees chanted “We want a hike” as CEO C. Vijayakumar took the stage during the company’s 50th anniversary celebrations in Chennai. pic.twitter.com/KCHja0aq8j — Indian Tech & Infra (@IndianTechGuide) July 28, 2026



One social media user said, “50 saal ki khushi mai atleast 50 percent hike toh banata hai na”

Second user commented, “They really deserve it. Most profits comes to only Owner, Story of every corporate majdoor.”

Third user wrote, “chanting for a salary hike directly at the CEO during a 50th anniversary stadium event is peak corporate chaos. celebrating half a century of IT services while engineers stage a live townhall protest on stage is wild timing.”

HCL Reports Strong Financial Performance, Yet Employees Seek Better Pay: Why?

The incident comes at a time when salary hikes across India’s IT sector have been relatively low. Over the past two years, a lot of technology companies kinda limited pay hikes, since global clients cut spending and the overall demand sort of slowed down.

Still, HCLTech recently shared strong financial results for June 2026. The firm recorded standalone net sales of Rs 14,337 crore, up 9.67% year on year. As for earnings, HCL net profit increased by 9.64% to Rs 5,116 crore, and overall that looks pretty solid.

The company’s strong earnings along with employees publicly demanding salary hikes, has sparked widespread discussion on social media.

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